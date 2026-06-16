Ruben Amorim set to become the new manager of AC Milan: reports

IT HAS BEEN reported that Ruben Amorim is set to become the next manager of AC Milan.

The former Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United manager will take over from Massimilano Allegri after the club missed out on Champions League football after a tail-off in their Serie A form, according to the BBC.

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It has also been reported that Amorim will forgo his final year’s pay from the Red Devils, while it was reported that the sacking of the head coach and his staff could eventually cost the club €18.4 million.

It is not known whether United will have to outline the saving in their next set of financial results, which are due out in the autumn.

Amorim arrived at Manchester United as one of the brightest young coaching talents in Europe, having ended a 19-season wait for a league title with Sporting. However, his results and demeanour at United grew increasingly bizarre.

Amorim had been linked with the Benfica job after Jose Mourinho stepped away to rejoin former club Real Madrid. His first game in charge of AC Milan could end up being against Celtic on 15 August in Wroclaw.