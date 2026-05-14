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Ireland v Australia AFLW clash confirmed for August in Sydney

The 16,000-capacity North Sydney Oval will host the historic match.
2.37pm, 14 May 2026

THE HISTORIC AUSTRALIAN Football League Women’s (AFLW) clash between Ireland and Australia has been confirmed for Saturday, 1 August, in Sydney.

AFL.com.au announced the news after AFLW clubs were informed of the details on Thursday, with the “blockbuster one-off encounter” to be held at the 16,000-capacity North Sydney Oval [KO 4.15pm local time, 7.15am Irish time].

The match will take place a fortnight before the start of the 2026 AFLW campaign, which is due to get underway the week starting Monday, 10 August. It will not clash with any men’s AFL fixtures.

Clubs were first informed of the international back in April: It will be played as an Australian Football match with a Sherrin, rather than with a round ball under Gaelic football rules like previous Ireland v Australia men’s clashes.

Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan is reportedly set to lead the Irish side. The former AFL and Gaelic football star is head coach of Sydney Swans. North Melbourne’s dual premiership coach Darren Crocker is expected to manage the Australian contingent.

A record 39 Irish players featured in the 2025 AFLW season, with five – Bláithín Bogue, Jennifer Dunne, Niamh McLaughlin, Áine McDonagh and Dayna Finn – named in the prestigious All-Australian team.

High numbers are expected again for the 2026 campaign, with Kerry’s Emma Dineen and former Mayo captain Saoirse Lally drafted earlier this month.

Meanwhile, early discussions are underway around the formation of an Irish AFLW team, with former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire this week outlining the “genuine desire” Down Under. 

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