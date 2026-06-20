'With a very heavy heart': Oli Jager retires from rugby on medical grounds

OLI JAGER HAS announced his retirement from professional rugby on medical advice.

The Munster prop announced the news with a “very heavy heart” as his playing career comes to a premature end a fortnight shy of his 31st birthday.

He missed long portions of this season with concussion-related issues.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share that I have been advised to medically retire from rugby,” said Jager in a statement.

“Playing professional rugby for the last 10 years has been nothing short of a privilege.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey — my coaches, teammates, medical and rugby staff, supporters, friends, and family. Each of you has helped shape me not only as a player, but as a person.

“While this chapter comes to an end, I look back with immense pride and gratitude for the experiences, memories, and relationships the game has given me.

“Who knows what the next chapter holds, but I’m excited to see what it has in store.”

Jager made 35 appearances for Munster after joining the province from Crusaders in November 2023 and made his Ireland debut the following February.

His final game came against Ulster at Thomond Park in April.

Advertisement

“Oli is a hugely respected and popular member of our squad and he can take great pride in everything he has achieved in the game,” said Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.

“I have a lot of admiration for how he earned his stripes as a rugby player, taking a chance as a teenager and moving across the world to New Zealand.

“It’s an amazing story really, how he earned a contract at one of the biggest club sides in the world at Crusaders and played such a key role in their success.

“He has made a big contribution to Munster Rugby as a player and a person, and is extremely highly-regarded by team-mates, staff and supporters alike.

“It’s every player’s dream to represent their country and to have earned a cap with Ireland is something I’m sure he will look back on very fondly.

“I know he will enjoy great success with whatever he chooses to do next in life and we wish him and his family the very best.”

Born in London, Jager started out at Naas RFC before playing schools rugby at Newbridge College and Blackrock College.

He lined out for the Ireland U18 Schools team in 2013 and also featured for the Netherlands at U18 level before moving to Canterbury in New Zealand at the age of 17.

He worked his way up through the Crusaders academy, New Brighton RFC, and Canterbury to make his Super Rugby debut in 2017. From there, he won seven consecutive titles with a dominant Crusaders side.

He lined out for the Provincial Barbarians against the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and was twice selected for the All Blacks XV by McMillan. Injury ruled him out of contention for the latter games, which left the door open to be capped for Ireland against Wales in 2024.