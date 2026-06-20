Ireland put five past USA to end Nations Cup on winning note

Ireland 5

USA 1

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team concluded their Nations Cup campaign by securing a second win over the USA in the seventh-place play-off.

A Ben Nelson brace and goals from Alistair Empey, Greg Williams, and Matthew Nelson were enough to see them cruise to a 5-1 victory over the tournament debutants, ending their campaign on a positive note.

Ireland’s early persistence eventually paid off as they attacked with purpose to work the ball to Ben Nelson, who fired into the roof of the net on his reverse stick.

Advertisement

They had to defend a penalty corner early in the second quarter, but goalkeeper Luke Roleston was equal to the task. Ireland responded immediately, going up the other end where Empey had the space inside the circle to slap powerfully into the top corner to double his side’s lead.

Ben Nelson was denied by Allard de la Porte, but he did get his second after recovering a bouncing delivery into the circle and striking on the half turn to add Ireland’s third with three minutes remaining in the half.

USA reduced the deficit just before half-time, winning a penalty corner and converting through Sekayi Charasika to make it 3-1 going into the break.

A patient start to the second half saw Ireland prioritise control and steady build up as they looked to pick apart the USA’s deep block. A superb attacking interchange allowed Matthew Nelson to strike at goal from close range, but De la Porte pulled off a world-class save.

Ireland finally found their fourth just before the end of quarter three. Ben Walker drove well towards the circle before being fouled to secure a penalty corner, which allowed Williams the chance to flick into the back of the net.

Evan Jennings came within inches of opening his international account, but the faintest of touches from De la Porte diverted it wide. The fifth did arrive for Ireland courtesy of Matthew Nelson, who struck with immense power on his reverse from a tight angle to find the back of the net.

Ireland will now turn their attention to August’s Hockey World Cup in Wavre, Belgium. The team have been drawn in Pool C alongside Australia, Spain, and South Africa.