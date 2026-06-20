Ireland's Stuart Grehan wins Amateur Championship – and earns himself major invitations

IRELAND’S STUART GREHAN won one of golf’s oldest and most prestigious prizes on Saturday, holding his nerve on the final hole to win the 131st Amateur Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The Offaly native, who plays out of County Louth Golf Club, beat America’s Matt Moloney 1UP in their 36-hole finale.

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The moment Stuart Grehan became The 131st Amateur Champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/m147YIeApH — The R&A (@RandA) June 20, 2026

Grehan, 33, arrived at Royal Liverpool in excellent form, having won the East of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Championship last month.

His win earns him an invitation to three of golf’s major championships – next month’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the 2027 Masters at Augusta National, and the 2027 US Open at Pebble Beach.

Ireland’s last winner at the Amateur Championship was James Sugrue in 2019, with Grehan’s County Louth clubmate Gavin Tiernan finishing as runner-up in 2025.