Mayo and Meath through to quarter-finals with wins over Donegal and Tyrone

MAYO ADVANCED TO the quarter-finals of TG4 All-Ireland title race while Donegal’s championship status will go on the line in the promotion/relegation play-offs.
Diane O’Hora’s side went away to Pairc Taoibhoige, Glenfin and came away with a deserved victory.
James Daly’s team trailed 0-12 to 1-2 on 50 minutes but a Donegal rally down the stretch reeled that gap into just three points.
Lisa Cafferky stemmed the tide for the Connacht girls but a Susanne White goal late on again threatened to salvage matters for Donegal.
Mayo though, lifted things again and a Cafferky goal at the other end finally decided matters.
The visitors, playing with the aid of the stiff breeze inside the opening half, departed with a four-point lead at 0-8 to 1-1 at the break.
Aoife Staunton top-scored for Mayo by then with three points, while Maria Reilly, Sinead Cafferky and Lisa Cafferky also helped accumulate that midpoint haul.
Donegal’s only white flag was supplied by White but a 25th-minute goal from Abbie McGranaghan made sure they remained in contention at the changeover.
Mayo bossed the third quarter before home replacements Mia Bennett and Ulitah Boyle helped Donegal reduce arrears to just a goal with ten to go.
And with matters exploding into life there, it was Mayo that had the final say as they progressed to the quarter-finals.
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Scorers: Mayo: L Cafferky 1-4, 4f; A Staunton 0-4, 1f; S Cafferky 0-3; M Reilly 0-2; A Geraghty and T Needham 0-1 each.
Donegal: S White 1-3, 1f; A McGranaghan 1-0; E Gallagher, M Bennett and U Boyle 0-1 each.
MAYO: L. Brennan; L. Wallace, S. El Massry, M. Delaney; F. Collins, L. Hanley, H. Reape; A. Geraghty, T. Needham; M. Reilly, S. Walsh, A. Staunton; L. Cafferky, C. Keane, S. Cafferky. Subs: A Kennedy for Collins (48), Kayla Doherty for C Keane (58).
DONEGAL: C. Friel; N. Carr, N. Boyle, S. McFeely; T. Hegarty, F. McManamon, S. McFadden; R. McColgan, E. McGinley; B. McLaughlin, K. Dowds, A. McDermott; E. Gallagher, S. White, A. McGranaghan. Subs: U Boyle for McFadden (ht), R Rodgers for McFeely (40), Mia Bennett for E Gallagher, C Gillespie for McDermott (both 47), Ava Walsh for B McLaughlin (58).
REF: M. Farrelly (Cavan)
*****
Meath 1-12
Tyrone 1-10
Meadhbh Byrne helped herself to a haul of 1-2 at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday as Meath edged out Tyrone to secure their spot at the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland senior football championship for the sixth year in succession, writes Daire Walsh.
Both teams came into this Group 4 contest on the back of comprehensive defeats to Galway, but it was Tyrone who broke the deadlock in a tentative opening when Slaine McCarroll split the posts with just under five minutes gone. The Red Hand restored their one-point lead when a Niamh O’Neill free cancelled out a similar effort by Emma Duggan at the opposite end, but Meath hit the front for the first time when Byrne and team captain Niamh Gallogly knocked over quick fire scores.
Yet Tyrone’s inside forwards O’Neill and Sorcha Gormley found the target either side of a well-worked Ciara Smyth point for the Royals, before Meath wing-back Katie Bermingham and Chloe McCaffrey traded scores in what was now turning into a lively encounter.
However, it was Meath who pushed on in the closing stages of the first half with Byrne, Bermingham, Orla Finnegan and Gallogly all raising white flags in contrast to McCaffrey’s single effort for Tyrone.
This provided the Royals with a 0-9 to 0-6 interval cushion, but this buffer was reduced to the bare minimum when dead-ball specialist O’Neill registered a superb two-point free on 38 minutes.
While this left the tie delicately poised, Meath reinforced their authority when Byrne fired into the bottom left-hand corner of the net after she was picked out by raiding defender Amy Gaffney in the 40th minute.
Even though Caitlin Campbell was on hand to bag a Tyrone point, Finnegan and Duggan later found the range to leave Meath five in front moving into the closing quarter. Swapped efforts between O’Neill and industrious Royal forward Lauren Woods meant this lead remained intact with the final whistle fast approaching, but Tyrone offered themselves a lifeline when substitute Maeve Maxwell slotted home a penalty on 58 minutes.
This was as close as Darren McCann’s charges came to pulling off a major victory and whereas Meath can now embark on the knockout rounds of the Brendan Martin Cup, 2025 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate football champions Tyrone will now enter into the relegation play-offs.
Scorers – Meath: M Byrne 1-2, E Duggan 0-2 (1f), K Bermingham, N Gallogly, O Finnegan 0-2 each, L Woods, C Smyth 0-1 each.
Tyrone: N O’Neill 0-5 (1 2ptf, 3f), M Maxwell 1-0 (pen), C McCaffrey 0-2 (1f), C Campbell, S McCarroll, S Gormley 0-1 each.
MEATH: R Murray; A Farrell, Á Sheridan, A Gaffney; O Sheehy, O Gore, K Bermingham; S Murphy, N Gallogly; L Woods, E Duggan, M Thynne; M Byrne, C Smyth, O Finnegan. Subs: Ó Smith for Byrne (47), R Casserly for Finnegan (48), K Kealy for Farrell, C Lawlor for Gore (both 52), A Sherlock for Duggan (57).
TYRONE: L Kane; E Quinn, G McKenna, J Hearty; C Canavan, M Corrigan, C Campbell; M Mallon, A McHugh; E McCanny, C McCaffrey, S McCarroll; N O’Neill, C McNamee, S Gormley. Subs: KR Muldoon for McCanny (47), M Maxwell for McNamee, J Barrett for Hearty (both 52), E McCrossan for Gormley (55), E Conroy for Canavan (58).
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Mayo and Meath through to quarter-finals with wins over Donegal and Tyrone
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Mayo 1-15
Donegal 2-6
MAYO ADVANCED TO the quarter-finals of TG4 All-Ireland title race while Donegal’s championship status will go on the line in the promotion/relegation play-offs.
Diane O’Hora’s side went away to Pairc Taoibhoige, Glenfin and came away with a deserved victory.
James Daly’s team trailed 0-12 to 1-2 on 50 minutes but a Donegal rally down the stretch reeled that gap into just three points.
Lisa Cafferky stemmed the tide for the Connacht girls but a Susanne White goal late on again threatened to salvage matters for Donegal.
Mayo though, lifted things again and a Cafferky goal at the other end finally decided matters.
The visitors, playing with the aid of the stiff breeze inside the opening half, departed with a four-point lead at 0-8 to 1-1 at the break.
Aoife Staunton top-scored for Mayo by then with three points, while Maria Reilly, Sinead Cafferky and Lisa Cafferky also helped accumulate that midpoint haul.
Donegal’s only white flag was supplied by White but a 25th-minute goal from Abbie McGranaghan made sure they remained in contention at the changeover.
Mayo bossed the third quarter before home replacements Mia Bennett and Ulitah Boyle helped Donegal reduce arrears to just a goal with ten to go.
And with matters exploding into life there, it was Mayo that had the final say as they progressed to the quarter-finals.
Scorers: Mayo: L Cafferky 1-4, 4f; A Staunton 0-4, 1f; S Cafferky 0-3; M Reilly 0-2; A Geraghty and T Needham 0-1 each.
Donegal: S White 1-3, 1f; A McGranaghan 1-0; E Gallagher, M Bennett and U Boyle 0-1 each.
MAYO: L. Brennan; L. Wallace, S. El Massry, M. Delaney; F. Collins, L. Hanley, H. Reape; A. Geraghty, T. Needham; M. Reilly, S. Walsh, A. Staunton; L. Cafferky, C. Keane, S. Cafferky. Subs: A Kennedy for Collins (48), Kayla Doherty for C Keane (58).
DONEGAL: C. Friel; N. Carr, N. Boyle, S. McFeely; T. Hegarty, F. McManamon, S. McFadden; R. McColgan, E. McGinley; B. McLaughlin, K. Dowds, A. McDermott; E. Gallagher, S. White, A. McGranaghan. Subs: U Boyle for McFadden (ht), R Rodgers for McFeely (40), Mia Bennett for E Gallagher, C Gillespie for McDermott (both 47), Ava Walsh for B McLaughlin (58).
REF: M. Farrelly (Cavan)
*****
Meath 1-12
Tyrone 1-10
Meadhbh Byrne helped herself to a haul of 1-2 at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday as Meath edged out Tyrone to secure their spot at the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland senior football championship for the sixth year in succession, writes Daire Walsh.
Both teams came into this Group 4 contest on the back of comprehensive defeats to Galway, but it was Tyrone who broke the deadlock in a tentative opening when Slaine McCarroll split the posts with just under five minutes gone. The Red Hand restored their one-point lead when a Niamh O’Neill free cancelled out a similar effort by Emma Duggan at the opposite end, but Meath hit the front for the first time when Byrne and team captain Niamh Gallogly knocked over quick fire scores.
Yet Tyrone’s inside forwards O’Neill and Sorcha Gormley found the target either side of a well-worked Ciara Smyth point for the Royals, before Meath wing-back Katie Bermingham and Chloe McCaffrey traded scores in what was now turning into a lively encounter.
However, it was Meath who pushed on in the closing stages of the first half with Byrne, Bermingham, Orla Finnegan and Gallogly all raising white flags in contrast to McCaffrey’s single effort for Tyrone.
This provided the Royals with a 0-9 to 0-6 interval cushion, but this buffer was reduced to the bare minimum when dead-ball specialist O’Neill registered a superb two-point free on 38 minutes.
While this left the tie delicately poised, Meath reinforced their authority when Byrne fired into the bottom left-hand corner of the net after she was picked out by raiding defender Amy Gaffney in the 40th minute.
Even though Caitlin Campbell was on hand to bag a Tyrone point, Finnegan and Duggan later found the range to leave Meath five in front moving into the closing quarter. Swapped efforts between O’Neill and industrious Royal forward Lauren Woods meant this lead remained intact with the final whistle fast approaching, but Tyrone offered themselves a lifeline when substitute Maeve Maxwell slotted home a penalty on 58 minutes.
This was as close as Darren McCann’s charges came to pulling off a major victory and whereas Meath can now embark on the knockout rounds of the Brendan Martin Cup, 2025 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate football champions Tyrone will now enter into the relegation play-offs.
Scorers – Meath: M Byrne 1-2, E Duggan 0-2 (1f), K Bermingham, N Gallogly, O Finnegan 0-2 each, L Woods, C Smyth 0-1 each.
Tyrone: N O’Neill 0-5 (1 2ptf, 3f), M Maxwell 1-0 (pen), C McCaffrey 0-2 (1f), C Campbell, S McCarroll, S Gormley 0-1 each.
MEATH: R Murray; A Farrell, Á Sheridan, A Gaffney; O Sheehy, O Gore, K Bermingham; S Murphy, N Gallogly; L Woods, E Duggan, M Thynne; M Byrne, C Smyth, O Finnegan. Subs: Ó Smith for Byrne (47), R Casserly for Finnegan (48), K Kealy for Farrell, C Lawlor for Gore (both 52), A Sherlock for Duggan (57).
TYRONE: L Kane; E Quinn, G McKenna, J Hearty; C Canavan, M Corrigan, C Campbell; M Mallon, A McHugh; E McCanny, C McCaffrey, S McCarroll; N O’Neill, C McNamee, S Gormley. Subs: KR Muldoon for McCanny (47), M Maxwell for McNamee, J Barrett for Hearty (both 52), E McCrossan for Gormley (55), E Conroy for Canavan (58).
REF: Philip Conway (Armagh).
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