Sheehan captains Ireland as Doris and O'Brien ruled out of tour

IRELAND CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris and wing Tommy O’Brien have been ruled out of the Nations Championship trip to Australia and New Zealand after suffering injuries for Leinster during Friday’s URC final win against the Bulls.

Dan Sheehan has replaced Doris as the Ireland skipper.

Bryn Ward and Zac Ward of Ulster have been called up to Andy Farrell’s squad in place of Doris and O’Brien.

The Ward brothers are both uncapped and will hope to make their Ireland debuts in the Tests against Australia, Japan and New Zealand next month.

Doris overcame a knee issue to start the URC final but suffered a foot injury very early in Friday night’s clash with the Bulls. He limped off and was replaced by Jack Conan in the seventh minute.

O’Brien was injured soon before half time, a groin issue forcing him off, having scored Leinster’s opening try of the URC decider. As with Doris, he initially attempted to play on but was soon replaced by Garry Ringrose.

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Ireland have now confirmed the worst fears over Doris and O’Brien.

Sheehan captained Ireland for the first time during the 2025 Six Nations and has been a key man at hooker under Farrell.

21-year-old Byrn Ward trained with Farrell’s squad during this year’s Six Nations, while impressing for Ulster throughout this season.

His older brother, 27-year-old Zac, was previously an Ireland 7s international and has excelled with Ulster since switching into the 15s game after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ireland will depart for Australia in different groups on Sunday and Monday.

Ireland’s 36-man squad for Nations Championship tour:

Props: Tom O’Toole, Jeremy Loughman, Billy Bohan, Tadhg Furlong, Thomas Clarkson, Sam Illo

Hookers: Dan Sheehan (captain), Rónan Kelleher, Tom Stewart

Locks: James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Darragh Murray

Back rows: Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sean Jansen, Bryn Ward

Halfbacks: Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey, Nathan Doak, Sam Prendergast, Ciarán Frawley, Harry Byrne

Centres: Stuart McCloskey, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose

Back threes: Rob Baloucoune, Hugo Keenan, Jamie Osborne, Jacob Stockdale, Jimmy O’Brien, Zac Ward.