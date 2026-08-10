Longford boss Mike Solan steps down after two seasons in charge

LONGFORD SENIOR FOOTBALL boss Mike Solan has stepped down after two years in the role

Solan took charge in August 2024, guiding the county to claim promotion this spring to Division 3 of the Allianz football league. Longford lost out in their Leinster opener this year to eventual provincial champions Westmeath.

In the Tailteann Cup this season, Longford lost out to Fermanagh, defeated Clare, and were then knocked out by Down in Round 3.

Ballaghaderreen man Solan is a former All-Ireland U21 winning manager with Mayo in 2016. He served as assistant manager to Andy Moran with Leitrim in 2022 and 2023.

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LONGFORD SENIOR FOOTBALL MANAGEMENT TEAM STEP DOWN



Details in the article below:https://t.co/5629A1ciHC pic.twitter.com/1XDcMzj3hY — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 10, 2026

“I have informed the executive of Longford GAA that I and my management team of Enda McGahern and Joe Keane are stepping down from our roles with the Longford senior football team,” said Solan in a statement released by Longford GAA.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to all involved with the senior football team over the past two seasons. We were lucky to have a fantastic backroom team with people who are very passionate about Longford football.

“A special word of thanks to the players who have worked so hard and represented Longford with such pride and were always fantastic ambassadors for Longford anywhere the team travelled. I am very proud to have been associated with such a brilliant group of men.

I wish Longford nothing but the very best as the team moves forward after gaining promotion to Division 3 for next season. It is my hope that the team will be supported in every way possible to keep striving to improve and drive the standards needed to keep developing.”

The Longford county board paid tribute to Solan and his management team.

Mike Solan and his Longford players. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“Longford GAA sincerely thank Mike Solan and his management team for their excellent work with the Longford senior football team over the past two years and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.

“Over the past two seasons, 16 new players have made their Longford debuts, with the team and its management securing promotion to Division 3 for 2027, playing in that Division for the first time since 2023.

“Mike and his team have built confidence in a young squad and have laid a solid foundation for the years to come.

“Longford GAA will now begin the process of identifying a new management team and will issue further details on same in due course.”

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