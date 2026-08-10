“Feeling good, job done as you say,” English told Gillick afterwards. “Onto Wednesday now, looking forward to it.
“I was eager to get it out of the way, the first round is always a bit nerve-wracking so it’s nice to have one run in the legs. I know I have the fastest time (in Europe), but everyone starts from zero when they come into a championships. I just want to bring my best game, that’s my goal, and show the work I’ve put in over the last year really.”
On the support, he added: “I saw my cousins in the stand before coming up here, it’s nice to know that so many Irish can come over to Birmingham because it’s so close. It’s nice to give them something to shout about.”
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English wins 800m heat, McPhillips fails to progress at European Athletics Championships
LAST UPDATE | 15 hrs ago
IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH won his heat but Cian McPhillips failed to progress to the 800m semi-finals at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
McPhillips finished seventh in the last heat in 1:46.84 in a major disappointment for the 2025 world finalist at Alexander Stadium.
The Longford man was second at the bell and looking strong in mid 52 seconds, but he was picked off and faded on the final lap as Great Britain’s Max Burgin won in 1:45.80.
McPhillips revealed afterwards that he’s been struggling with a virus, bed bound and unable to train all week.
“The positioning wouldn’t have mattered if I was feeling good,” he told RTÉ’s David Gillick. “I didn’t have it in the last 100 either, I wasn’t able to close up on them.
“I was sick all week, that’s the first I’ve ran in a week, but I said to my team I wanted to come here anyway. I was feeling a bit better, give it a go. I didn’t really feel like myself out there.
“Pretty disappointed but it is what it is. I don’t think this is really symbolic of the shape I am in, hopefully as the weeks go on, I can get back to the trajectory I was on.”
English dominated the first heat from gun to tape, easing home in 1:46.96 as the first Irish athlete of a 46-strong team to feature at the championships.
Ranked number one in Europe this year, the Donegal man was controlled throughout, going through the bell in 53 seconds and cruising to victory from there.
France’s Yanis Meziane was the fastest in the heats in 1:45.10, with English 21st overall and McPhillips 18th on times.
“Feeling good, job done as you say,” English told Gillick afterwards. “Onto Wednesday now, looking forward to it.
“I was eager to get it out of the way, the first round is always a bit nerve-wracking so it’s nice to have one run in the legs. I know I have the fastest time (in Europe), but everyone starts from zero when they come into a championships. I just want to bring my best game, that’s my goal, and show the work I’ve put in over the last year really.”
On the support, he added: “I saw my cousins in the stand before coming up here, it’s nice to know that so many Irish can come over to Birmingham because it’s so close. It’s nice to give them something to shout about.”
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Athletics Contrasting Fortunes Job Done mark english