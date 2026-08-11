'I probably never cried as much in my life' - Kobe McDonald's first St Kilda interview

SAM MAGUIRE WINNER Kobe McDonald has said the opportunity to test himself as a professional athlete was too tempting to refuse.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a professional athlete,” the 18-year-old told St Kilda’s media team.

“I could never say no, never turn it down. To test my skills, test new things and meet new people, it’s very exciting.

”The last few weeks have been a whirlwind. It’s been a long time, 75 years since we won it. I’ve always dreamed of winning it with Mayo, and it’s extra special to win it alongside my brother [Jordan Flynn]. “On the day I was very emotional, very overwhelmed, I probably never cried as much in all my life. But it was a nice one to get, thank God.” Speaking on the importance of being joined in Australia by his parents, the youngster said: “It was hard saying goodbye as it was so it would have been a lot harder if I was saying goodbye to both of them. It makes it very easy to settle in when you go home to them and not home to people you don’t know.”