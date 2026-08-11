Richie Murphy’s Ulster face two pre-season fixtures against Edinburgh and Ospreys next month, travelling to The Hive on Friday, 4 September, before hosting the Welsh region Affidea Stadium a week later.
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Ulster captain Henderson to miss 'number of months' as four key players undergo surgeries
ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Iain Henderson will miss “a number of months” after undergoing hip surgery.
After a successful operation, Ireland lock Henderson has been ruled out for the start of Ulster’s 2026/27 campaign, which begins with a URC opener at home to Edinburgh on Friday, 25 September.
Back rows Bryn Ward (shoulder) and Juarno Augustus (ankle), and centre Jude Postlethwaite (knee), have all also had surgeries performed on respective injuries during the off-season.
Ulster said in a squad update on Tuesday that each player is currently undergoing a period of rehab, with no timelines provided for recovery.
Richie Murphy’s Ulster face two pre-season fixtures against Edinburgh and Ospreys next month, travelling to The Hive on Friday, 4 September, before hosting the Welsh region Affidea Stadium a week later.
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Rugby squad update