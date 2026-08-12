Jack Kelly and Eoin Corby progressed to the semi-final stage of the men’s 200m breastroke. In the fifth and final heat, Kelly and Corby finished in respective times of 2:10.14 and 2:10.85.
Lottie Cullen placed eighth in Heat 4 in a time of 28.87, which left her outside the top 16, in 27th overall so she did not advance to semi-finals.
None from the Irish trio in the Women’s 200m freestyle heats advanced to the semi-final.
Danielle Farrell finished third in Heat 1 in a time of 2:01.56, which left her 32nd overall. Victoria Catterson was fourth in Heat 2 in 2:02.38, 34th overall. Grace Davison was seventh in Heat 3 and 23rd overall in 1:59.48.
There was no passage to the semi-finals for either of the Irish competitors in the Men’s 100m butterfly heats. Jacob Armon was seventh in Heat 2 in a time of 54.72 and 56th overall. Matthew Hamilton was ninth in Heat 4 in 53.32, 40th overall.
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Walshe reaches 400m final, while Hill, Corby and Kelly progress to semis
LAST UPDATE | 3 hrs ago
IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE qualified for the final of the women’s 400m individual medley on the third day of the European Aquatics Championship in Paris.
Walshe, who won European gold in Belgrade four years ago, finished second in Heat 1 in a time of 4:41.76, advancing in sixth place overall. Walshe’s final will take place at 6.54 this evening.
Danielle Hill was the first Irish swimmer to advance this morning, reaching the semi-finals of the women’s 50m backstroke.
The 2024 European champion was fourth in her heat in 28.08, the 11th-fastest time overall and goes again in the semis at 6.26pm.
Jack Kelly and Eoin Corby progressed to the semi-final stage of the men’s 200m breastroke. In the fifth and final heat, Kelly and Corby finished in respective times of 2:10.14 and 2:10.85.
Lottie Cullen placed eighth in Heat 4 in a time of 28.87, which left her outside the top 16, in 27th overall so she did not advance to semi-finals.
None from the Irish trio in the Women’s 200m freestyle heats advanced to the semi-final.
Danielle Farrell finished third in Heat 1 in a time of 2:01.56, which left her 32nd overall. Victoria Catterson was fourth in Heat 2 in 2:02.38, 34th overall. Grace Davison was seventh in Heat 3 and 23rd overall in 1:59.48.
There was no passage to the semi-finals for either of the Irish competitors in the Men’s 100m butterfly heats. Jacob Armon was seventh in Heat 2 in a time of 54.72 and 56th overall. Matthew Hamilton was ninth in Heat 4 in 53.32, 40th overall.
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European Aquatics Championships Swimming