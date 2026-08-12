Tribute paid after the death of Offaly's 1981 All-Ireland winning captain Pádraig Horan

OFFALY HURLING GREAT Pádraig Horan has died at the age of 76.

Horan captained Offaly to their first All-Ireland senior hurling title in 1981. The St Rynaghs clubman was also captain as the Faithful county secured their first Leinster crown the previous season, in 1980.

Horan won two All-Ireland medals, four Leinster honours and an All-Star across an impressive playing career. At club level, he won 10 Offaly senior hurling medals with St Rynagh’s from 1968 to 1981, along with three Leinster titles in that time frame. He also won a Leinster U21 football medal with Offaly in 1971 and is the holder of an O’Byrne Cup medal.

He also represented Leinster in the Railway Cup, before making the move into management and coaching.

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Offaly's Padraig Horan. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Horan led Offaly to their only Division 1 league title in 1991, and helped Birr to historic All-Ireland senior club glory in 1995. He managed the Laois senior hurlers from 1997 to 2000.

An earlier significant breakthrough saw him manage St Brendan’s Community School to the 1986 Croke Cup, their first and only All-Ireland A colleges hurling success.

Horan was inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame in 2017, and he featured in a TG4 Laochra Gael episode earlier this year, where his battle with Parkinson’s disease was documented.

𝗣𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗜𝗣



Offaly GAA is in mourning today with the passing of one of its greatest hurlers. A leader on and off the field, when Padraig Horan captained Offaly, in their 2-12 to 0-15 win over Galway in the All-Ireland Final, on that famous first Sunday in… pic.twitter.com/G8Om1g5E2x — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 12, 2026

Offaly GAA paid tribute on Wednesday afternoon to Horan in a statement.

“Offaly GAA is in mourning today with the passing of one of its greatest hurlers. A leader on and off the field, when Padraig Horan captained Offaly, in their 2-12 to 1-15 win over Galway, on that famous first Sunday in September 1981, he became the first Offaly man in the history of the GAA to do so.

“And it was only fitting that Padraig should be the man to lead Offaly on that occasion. Over a long and illustrious career with the Faithful County, Padraig had seen as much defeat as only player and in fact was in the twilight of his career when that famous day arrived.”

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam Dilis.

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