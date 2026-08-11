Bori Akinola clocks fastest heat time to progress in 100m at Europeans

IRELAND’S BORI AKINOLA has progressed to the 100m semi-finals as the fastest heat qualifier at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Akinola clocked the quickest time across Tuesday morning’s heats: 10.39 seconds (-2.8 m/s).

It's a super run from Bori Akinola in the men's 100m at the European Athletics Championships. He makes tonight's semi-finals (starting at 8.32pm), where compatriot Israel Olatunde is waiting having received a bye #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/Wjg2bWIpjN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 11, 2026

The UCD AC speedster won the third and final heat, edging Belgium’s Simon Verherstraeten by 0.001 on his individual European debut. Running in lane two, Akinola got off to a blistering start and held on for victory.

“2.8? Crazy, okay!” he reacted when told the headwind by RTÉ’s David Gillick.

“I’m happy with that now! Great start to the day, grateful to get to the line and put a good race together, I’ll be back for the semi.”

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Having recently lowered his personal best to 10.19, the 25-year-old will now look to continue his fine form in Tuesday night’s semi-finals from 8.32pm. He will join compatriot Israel Olatunde there after Ireland’s fastest man received a bye. The final is scheduled for 9.47pm.

Akinola was the only Irish athlete in action at Alexander Stadium on Tuesday morning, though Sarah Healy (Women’s 5,000m final, 7.25pm) and Jack Raftery (Men’s 400m semi-finals, 9pm) will also feature in the evening session.

Elsewhere, this morning, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson safely negotiated the heats of the 800m as she seeks a third consecutive European title.

Home favourite Hodgkinson, who previously won continental crowns in Munich in 2022 and Rome two years ago, clocked 1:57.28 to win her heat.

Hodgkinson en route to heat glory. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

World championship finalist Eloisa Coiro of Italy set a national record of 1:57.56 in finishing second behind her, while three-time European silver medallist Renelle Lamote of France could only finish fifth but qualified as one of the fastest finishers outside the automatic spots.

Also qualifying with ease for Thursday’s semi-finals – with the final on Friday – was Switzerland’s Audrey Werro, who won her heat in 1:57.83.

Werro this season clocked the third-fastest time ever in the two-lap race and the rivalry between her and Hodgkinson has set the 800m as one of the must-see races in Birmingham.

Never to be ruled out is Dutchwoman Femke Broeders-Bol, the former two-time world 400m hurdles champion who has transitioned into a 800m specialist. She also won her heat with ease in 1:59.96.

With reporting from – © AFP 2026

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