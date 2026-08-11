Revered basketball commentator Timmy McCarthy to release autobiography

ICONIC BASKETBALL COMMENTATOR and former Ireland international Timmy McCarthy will release an autobiography in October.

Published by Red Stripe, Boomshakalaka: Winning Against the Odds will document McCarthy’s basketball career as both a player and coach, which led to his induction into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame in 2023, as well as his 20 years of commentating at the Olympic Games.

The book will also examine how one of the most distinctive voices in Irish sport forged a hugely successful business career despite the socio-economic and educational challenges he faced while growing up in Gurranabraher, Co. Cork, in the 1960s.

Breaking News, I am thrilled to announce that coming soon is - Boomshakala, Winning Against the Odds which will be published in October 2026. The stories behind the stories of my life from different angles and a side of me that you will never have seen before. pic.twitter.com/vU9Q3N3NLQ — Tim McCarthy (@McTim11) August 11, 2026

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McCarthy, who is also a business consultant and communication coach, has commentated on basketball at six Olympic Games for RTÉ.

His signature catchphrases, such as ‘boomshakalaka’, ‘downtown’ and ‘coast to coast’, have led to his becoming a treasured broadcaster and, in 2024, inspired a profile of McCarthy’s career by the New York Times.