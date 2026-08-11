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Timmy McCarthy pictured in 2023. Bryan Keane/INPHO
book-shakalaka

Revered basketball commentator Timmy McCarthy to release autobiography

‘Boomshakalaka: Winning Against the Odds’ will document McCarthy’s illustrious careers in basketball, broadcasting and business.
1.06pm, 11 Aug 2026
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ICONIC BASKETBALL COMMENTATOR and former Ireland international Timmy McCarthy will release an autobiography in October.

Published by Red Stripe, Boomshakalaka: Winning Against the Odds will document McCarthy’s basketball career as both a player and coach, which led to his induction into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame in 2023, as well as his 20 years of commentating at the Olympic Games.

The book will also examine how one of the most distinctive voices in Irish sport forged a hugely successful business career despite the socio-economic and educational challenges he faced while growing up in Gurranabraher, Co. Cork, in the 1960s.

McCarthy, who is also a business consultant and communication coach, has commentated on basketball at six Olympic Games for RTÉ.

His signature catchphrases, such as ‘boomshakalaka’, ‘downtown’ and ‘coast to coast’, have led to his becoming a treasured broadcaster and, in 2024, inspired a profile of McCarthy’s career by the New York Times.

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