Vodafone new Ireland women's rugby sponsor, Bord Gáis Energy renew All-Ireland SHC deal

VODAFONE IRELAND HAS been announced as the new main sponsor of the Ireland women’s rugby team.

Vodafone will feature on the front of the Ireland women’s jersey, as part of an agreement that commenced in July 2026 and will run until 2028.

The Vodafone logo will feature on the front of the Ireland women’s jersey for the first time when Scott Bemand’s side get their 2026/27 campaign underway against USA in the WXV Global Series at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday 20 September.

Ireland then go head-to-head with Japan in back-to-back tests at Dexcom Stadium in Galway on Sunday 27 September and at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday 3 October, before travelling to Cape Town to face South Africa at the end of October.

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Vodafone has been the main sponsor of the Ireland men’s rugby team since 2016.

Elsewhere, Bord Gáis Energy has today announced the renewal of its long-standing sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Marking 17 years of partnership with the GAA, Bord Gáis Energy will also become the official energy sustainability partner of the GAA and Croke Park under the renewed agreement.

The new agreement will run for a further three seasons, from 2027 to 2030.