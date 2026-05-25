Ladies football state of play: Here are the groupings for the All-Ireland series

WITH ALL FOUR provincial finals wrapped up, the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship groupings have been confirmed.
Kerry and Armagh both completed three-in-a-rows in Munster and Ulster on Sunday. Galway previously hit that same mark in Connacht and All-Ireland champions Dublin lifted their 13th consecutive Leinster crown.
So here are the groups, with each comprising a provincial winner, another’s runner-up, and a third/fourth-placed team.
2026 LGFA Senior All-Ireland series groupings
Group 1: Armagh, Waterford, Cork.
Group 2: Kerry, Kildare, Tipperary.
Group 3: Dublin, Mayo, Donegal.
Group 4: Galway, Tyrone, Meath.
The top teams progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals from each group, with the group winners securing home advantage for the last eight. A draw will take place ahead of the knockout rounds. The team that finishes bottom faces a relegation battle.
The senior group stages get underway on the weekend of 6-7 June, with fixtures yet to be confirmed. There will be action for three consecutive weekends, before a break weekend, while the quarter-finals are slated for the weekend of 4-5 July.
Here’s how the Road to Croker is shaping up.
Group games
Round 1 – 6/7 June
Round 2 – 13/14 June
Round 3 – 20/21 June
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Quarter-finals – 4/5 July
Semi-finals – Saturday 18 July
All-Ireland final – Sunday 2 August
All-Ireland Final replay if required – 15/16 August
Relegation qualifiers – Saturday 4 July
Relegation play-off – Saturday 11 July.
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Meanwhile, the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate and junior championships will get underway this weekend.
Here’s a reminder of the groups (similarly populated at intermediate level) and the upcoming fixtures.
2026 LGFA All-Ireland intermediate series groupings
Group 1: Cavan, Roscommon, Down.
Group 2: Westmeath, Monaghan, Louth.
Group 3: Clare, Wexford, Laois.
Group 4: Leitrim, Wicklow, Fermanagh.
2026 LGFA All-Ireland junior series groupings
Group A: Kilkenny, Derry, Longford, Offaly, Antrim.
Group B: Carlow, London, Sligo, Limerick.
Fixtures – Junior
Saturday 30 May
Sligo v London, Curry GAA, 12pm
Sunday 31 May
Longford v Kilkenny, TBC, 2pm
Antrim v Offaly, TBC, 2pm
Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Fixtures – Intermediate
Sunday 31 May
Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm
Westmeath v Monaghan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm
Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 12pm
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Ladies football state of play: Here are the groupings for the All-Ireland series
WITH ALL FOUR provincial finals wrapped up, the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship groupings have been confirmed.
Kerry and Armagh both completed three-in-a-rows in Munster and Ulster on Sunday. Galway previously hit that same mark in Connacht and All-Ireland champions Dublin lifted their 13th consecutive Leinster crown.
So here are the groups, with each comprising a provincial winner, another’s runner-up, and a third/fourth-placed team.
2026 LGFA Senior All-Ireland series groupings
The top teams progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals from each group, with the group winners securing home advantage for the last eight. A draw will take place ahead of the knockout rounds. The team that finishes bottom faces a relegation battle.
The senior group stages get underway on the weekend of 6-7 June, with fixtures yet to be confirmed. There will be action for three consecutive weekends, before a break weekend, while the quarter-finals are slated for the weekend of 4-5 July.
Here’s how the Road to Croker is shaping up.
Group games
Quarter-finals – 4/5 July
Semi-finals – Saturday 18 July
All-Ireland final – Sunday 2 August
All-Ireland Final replay if required – 15/16 August
Relegation qualifiers – Saturday 4 July
Relegation play-off – Saturday 11 July.
*****
Meanwhile, the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate and junior championships will get underway this weekend.
Here’s a reminder of the groups (similarly populated at intermediate level) and the upcoming fixtures.
2026 LGFA All-Ireland intermediate series groupings
2026 LGFA All-Ireland junior series groupings
Fixtures – Junior
Saturday 30 May
Sunday 31 May
Fixtures – Intermediate
Sunday 31 May
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