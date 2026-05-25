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Dublin are the defending All-Ireland ladies senior football champions. Ben Brady/INPHO
LGFA

Ladies football state of play: Here are the groupings for the All-Ireland series

Road to Croker clearer after provincial finals.
3.39pm, 25 May 2026

WITH ALL FOUR provincial finals wrapped up, the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship groupings have been confirmed.

Kerry and Armagh both completed three-in-a-rows in Munster and Ulster on Sunday. Galway previously hit that same mark in Connacht and All-Ireland champions Dublin lifted their 13th consecutive Leinster crown.

So here are the groups, with each comprising a provincial winner, another’s runner-up, and a third/fourth-placed team.

2026 LGFA Senior All-Ireland series groupings

  • Group 1: Armagh, Waterford, Cork.
  • Group 2: Kerry, Kildare, Tipperary.
  • Group 3: Dublin, Mayo, Donegal.
  • Group 4: Galway, Tyrone, Meath.

The top teams progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals from each group, with the group winners securing home advantage for the last eight. A draw will take place ahead of the knockout rounds. The team that finishes bottom faces a relegation battle.

The senior group stages get underway on the weekend of 6-7 June, with fixtures yet to be confirmed. There will be action for three consecutive weekends, before a break weekend, while the quarter-finals are slated for the weekend of 4-5 July.

Here’s how the Road to Croker is shaping up.

Group games 

  • Round 1 – 6/7 June
  • Round 2 – 13/14 June
  • Round 3 – 20/21 June

Quarter-finals – 4/5 July

Semi-finals – Saturday 18 July

All-Ireland final – Sunday 2 August

All-Ireland Final replay if required – 15/16 August 

Relegation qualifiers – Saturday 4 July

Relegation play-off – Saturday 11 July.

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Meanwhile, the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate and junior championships will get underway this weekend. 

Here’s a reminder of the groups (similarly populated at intermediate level) and the upcoming fixtures.

2026 LGFA All-Ireland intermediate series groupings 

  • Group 1: Cavan, Roscommon, Down.
  • Group 2: Westmeath, Monaghan, Louth.
  • Group 3: Clare, Wexford, Laois.
  • Group 4: Leitrim, Wicklow, Fermanagh.

2026 LGFA All-Ireland junior series groupings

  • Group A: Kilkenny, Derry, Longford, Offaly, Antrim.
  • Group B: Carlow, London, Sligo, Limerick.

Fixtures – Junior

Saturday 30 May

  • Sligo v London, Curry GAA, 12pm

Sunday 31 May

  • Longford v Kilkenny, TBC, 2pm
  • Antrim v Offaly, TBC, 2pm
  • Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Fixtures – Intermediate

Sunday 31 May

  • Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm
  • Westmeath v Monaghan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm
  • Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 12pm
  • Leitrim v Wicklow, TBC, 2pm 

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