Down to travel to Longford in Tailteann Cup third round

PRE-TOURNAMENT FAVOURITES DOWN will hit the road again for Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup after being drawn away to Longford.

The Mourne County, who shocked Donegal in their Ulster quarter-final before suffering a heavy loss to eventual provincial champions Armagh at the semi-final stage, began their Tailteann campaign with a comfortable win over Leitrim but were last week stunned by Offaly.

Leitrim, meanwhile, will host Wexford in the third round, while Wicklow face a home tie with Tipperary and Sligo will make the journey to London.

The winners of the four third-round ties will join Antrim, Laois and Offaly in the quarter-finals. The eighth quarter-finalist, meanwhile, will emerge from the preliminary quarter-final winner between Fermanagh and New York, a tie in which the Ulster county will enjoy home advantage.

Tailteann Cup Round 3 draw

Leitrim v Wexford

Wicklow v Tipperary

Longford v Down

London v Sligo

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter-Final draw

Fermanagh v New York