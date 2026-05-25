PRE-TOURNAMENT FAVOURITES DOWN will hit the road again for Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup after being drawn away to Longford.
The Mourne County, who shocked Donegal in their Ulster quarter-final before suffering a heavy loss to eventual provincial champions Armagh at the semi-final stage, began their Tailteann campaign with a comfortable win over Leitrim but were last week stunned by Offaly.
Leitrim, meanwhile, will host Wexford in the third round, while Wicklow face a home tie with Tipperary and Sligo will make the journey to London.
The winners of the four third-round ties will join Antrim, Laois and Offaly in the quarter-finals. The eighth quarter-finalist, meanwhile, will emerge from the preliminary quarter-final winner between Fermanagh and New York, a tie in which the Ulster county will enjoy home advantage.
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Down to travel to Longford in Tailteann Cup third round
PRE-TOURNAMENT FAVOURITES DOWN will hit the road again for Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup after being drawn away to Longford.
The Mourne County, who shocked Donegal in their Ulster quarter-final before suffering a heavy loss to eventual provincial champions Armagh at the semi-final stage, began their Tailteann campaign with a comfortable win over Leitrim but were last week stunned by Offaly.
Leitrim, meanwhile, will host Wexford in the third round, while Wicklow face a home tie with Tipperary and Sligo will make the journey to London.
The winners of the four third-round ties will join Antrim, Laois and Offaly in the quarter-finals. The eighth quarter-finalist, meanwhile, will emerge from the preliminary quarter-final winner between Fermanagh and New York, a tie in which the Ulster county will enjoy home advantage.
Tailteann Cup Round 3 draw
Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter-Final draw
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Draw GAA