Ex-Ireland international Noel Hunt joins revamped FAI international coaching structure

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Noel Hunt is among the appointments on the FAI’s new full-time international coaching structure.

A statement from the association today reads that this new structure will “strengthen the development and level of support provided across Ireland’s underage international pathway.”

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Five full-time international lead coaches have been appointed, including Hunt, Chelsea Noonan, John Cotter, Keith O’Halloran and James Scott. They will work alongside four full-time international coaches – Conor McCormack, Graham Gartland, Mark Connors and Richie Smith – across all teams, from U15 up to U19 level.

Hunt enjoyed a successful playing career in Ireland, Scotland and England, where he scored twice in the Premier League. Hunt is part of the current FAI Uefa Pro Licence course and has coaching experience with Swindon Town, Waterford and Reading, leading the latter for over 50 games in League One.

Noonan is a former Ireland underage international, who is part of the current FAI Uefa Pro Licence course and recently helped Birmingham City secure promotion to the Women’s Super League in her role as assistant head coach. Noonan previously worked with the Ireland Women’s U17s, and spent time in Australia with Western United.

“This new coaching structure is about creating greater alignment, consistency and connection across our international pathway,” said FAI Director of Football, John Martin.

“We want our young players to experience a clear identity and level of support throughout their journey with our national teams, regardless of the age group.

“Through these appointments, we’ve brought together coaches with strong experience across the game and we believe this structure will create a stronger environment for both players and staff as we continue to strengthen the pathway.”