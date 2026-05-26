Dembele and Hakimi back in training for PSG ahead of Champions League final

OUSMANE DEMBELE AND Achraf Hakimi are both back in full training in a tonic for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League final against Arsenal.

Dembele, last year’s Ballon d’Or winner, returned after injuring his right calf in Ligue 1 action against Paris FC on 17 May.

Hakimi sustained a right thigh injury in the thrilling semi-final win over Bayern Munich, but the duo are back, according to social media posts by the Parisian club.

Defending champions PSG take on Arsenal in Budapest on Saturday in the final of the Champions League (5pm Irish time).

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