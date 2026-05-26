Timely return of Walsh and Comer puts Galway in position to avenge hurt of 2025

ROB FINNERTY WAS content with his man-of-the-match performance against Kildare, but it was the composure of the team’s performance that was most pleasing for him.

Winning the second half by 1-13 to 0-5, and a 13-point victory overall, sent out a signal of intent for the rest of the All-Ireland series. Unlike their Connacht semi-final scare against Leitrim, and the defeat to Roscommon which denied them a provincial five-in-a-row, Galway were in total control last weekend.

“It’s probably one of the first games of the year that hasn’t come down to the wire,” Finnerty told RTÉ as he accepted his award after a colossal 1-9 from play.

Powerful Finish

Playing in a full-forward line that also included Matthew Tierney and Shane Walsh, the trio signed out with 2-15 between them. Walsh kicked a pair of two-pointers (one from play and another from a free) as he continues to impact the Galway attack upon his return from injury.

His breakaway solo run from the sideline also created the opportunity for Finnerty’s second-half goal.

A dominant second half performance powered Galway to a comprehensive triumph over Kildare🔥⚡️ #GALvKIL



FT Score@Galway_GAA 3-21@KildareGAA 0-17



FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS📽️👇 pic.twitter.com/Y2T9YVKadR — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 23, 2026

(Skip to 2.05 for Walsh’s two-pointer from play)

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The same can be said for Damien Comer, who was deployed in the second half.

Their combined experience and influence has been a welcome sight for Galway fans since their service resumed in the Connacht semi-final. Walsh, who has been sidelined since their league win over Armagh, marked his return with two frees and went on to make his first start of the season in the Connacht final.

Despite the defeat, Walsh still managed to rack up an account of 0-9 (two 2pt scores, one 2pt free from play, and one 45), and his two-point attempt to force extra time against Roscommon just tailed wide of the post.

Comer’s absence stretches back even further. His most recent appearance for Galway was last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat against Meath. But after the frustration of missing the league, he launched his return with a thunderous goal in the Connacht final before finishing the day with 1-2 from the bench.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Damien Comer smashes home Galway's second goal to put them in control of this Connacht SFC final

📱 https://t.co/WEqqdcuWed

📺 https://t.co/AKAre5FHdN

📻 https://t.co/fTWa53I9yS #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/bnrHWSWM0V — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 10, 2026

He brought another powerful impact from the bench against Kildare.

Along with a point from play, he almost added a goal to his tally after connecting with a pointed effort from Walsh that dropped under the post. The ball ended up in the net, but the score was chalked off as Comer was ruled to have pushed Kildare goalkeeper Eoin Sheehan.

His introduction was greeted by a mighty cheer from the home crowd in Pearse Stadium, something which midfielder John Maher remarked on during an interview with RTÉ after the game.

“You saw the lift he gives to the crowd when he comes on,” Maher said. “He’s a powerful man. I think Paul Conroy loves seeing him inside as well. Seeing him fit in a maroon jersey is brilliant for us.”

Timing The Run

Colm Cooper, who was on punditry duty for the Saturday Game, put it to Maher that Galway are coming into form at the right time of the championship with perhaps “unfinished business” to address after losing All-Ireland finals in 2022 and 2024.

Maher leaned into the typically muted “one game a time” philosophy, but there is a growing sense that Galway are approaching full power as the championship intensifies.

And Joyce will be hoping that their history of injury woes is behind them. At one point during the 2024 season, Galway had 21 players on the treatment table. Walsh, Comer and Finnerty were all struck down at different times, along with Seán Kelly, Cillian McDaid and Matthew Tierney.

Remarkably, Galway still completed a Connacht three-in-a-row that season and went on to contest the All-Ireland final. However, the team’s fragile condition caught up with them against Armagh. Finnerty was dealing with a persistent knee injury that season and his day lasted just 10 minutes before the problem flared up again in Croke Park.

Walsh was noticeably off colour in that game, and he later revealed that he was essentially playing through injury that year. A torn quad during the league was followed by ankle and hamstring niggles in the championship.

Comer’s injury struggles continued into 2025, while John Maher suffered an ankle injury during the club season with Salthill-Knocknacarra which delayed his return for this year’s league.

But with no fresh injury concerns to declare, Galway are mounting a challenge to avenge the hurt of last year’s shock All-Ireland quarter-final exit.

Galway Firepower

Finnerty, who has adopted a more commanding role up front, has a running championship tally of 2-14, and the form he is demonstrating suggests that there’s more to come from the Salthill-Knocknacarra forward.

Emerging forwards like Ciarán Mulhern, Shane McGrath and Oisín Mac Donnacha have also impressed during the league to bolster their options up front.

Related Reads 'They've painted themselves into a corner, and I think Jim McGuinness will feel a bit of heat' 'We won’t die without a fight' – After latest Donegal defeat, Kerry look to recover Rob Finnerty stars with 1-9 as Galway blow past Kildare in Salthill

Ciarán Mulhern is one of the forwards who has blossomed in the absence of Walsh and Comer. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Conroy’s return for season number 19 with Galway adds another dimension at midfield. He was involved in all three goals last Saturday, providing the final pass for the goals by Matthew Tierney and Finnerty.

Galway are still without Matthew Thompson, who left earlier this year to study abroad as an Erasmus student in Berkeley.

It was hoped that he might return in time for the Connacht championship, but Joyce recently told the Tuam Herald that the 2025 Young Footballer of the Year nominee has since picked up an ankle injury which has caused further delays.

Seán Fitzgerald is also unavailable as he left the squad to pursue a spot as a contestant on the new season of Love Island. Fitzgerald is a proven defender who won an U20 All-Ireland title in 2020, and started the 2024 senior All-Ireland final at full-back.

However, he has been given limited game time this season with Cian Hernon emerging as the preferred choice in the number three jersey after a string of impressive performances.

Galway are now just one win away from returning to the All-Ireland quarter-final. A clean bill of health, and their key players motoring at optimum level, gives them the best chance of progressing further this year.

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