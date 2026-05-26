TG4 confirms 5-year sponsorship and broadcast extension with LGFA

TG4 AND THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has extended their sponsorship and broadcasting arrangement for another five years of football championships.

This comes at a time when both parties are marking 25 years of partnership in 2026.

This is one of the most significant and enduring partnerships in Irish Women’s sport and will continue until at least the 2032 season.

First broadcast in 2001, the first televised championship under TG4 featured six games.

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Nowadays, the broadcaster operates across the digital channel, the TG4 Players, TG App and Spórt TG4 YouTube.

At present, TG4 shows every senior championship game throughout the All-Ireland series, as well as live coverage of the junior and intermediate finals.

The growth of the Championships has also been reflected in record attendances, including the landmark crowd of 56,114 at the TG4 All-Ireland Finals in Croke Park in 2019.

The 2026 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships were officially launched at Croke Park on Tuesday, with representatives from participating teams present.

The live TV action gets underway on 7 June with a double-header as champions Dublin travel to Mayo (1pm), before Cork host Armagh (3pm).

On 13 June, there’s another live senior double-header on offer as Kildare host Kerry at 3pm, before Cork visit Waterford for a Munster derby at 7.30pm.

Two senior fixtures will be televised live on 20 June (1pm and 3pm), followed by the draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals.

On 2 August 2, the All-Ireland finals will be live on TG4, with the Junior final at 11.45am followed by the Intermediate decider at 1.45pm, and the Senior showpiece at 4.15pm.

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