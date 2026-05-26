Sabalenka and Gauff thrive in the heat, French teen Kouamé celebrates landmark win

ARYNA SABALENKA BEGAN her French Open campaign with a comfortable win on Tuesday as fellow world number one Jannik Sinner prepared to open his bid for a career Grand Slam in the night session.

The Belarusian top seed hurried through a 6-4, 6-2 win against Spanish world number 50 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro as temperatures continued to soar through the first week of the tournament.

Sabalenka will face France’s Elsa Jacquemot in the round of 64.

Conditions will have cooled somewhat when Sinner makes his bow later on Tuesday against his French first-round opponent, Clement Tabur.

Coco Gauff beat Taylor Townsend in straight sets. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Women’s defending champion Coco Gauff made short work of fellow American Taylor Townsend, kicking off her tournament with a clinical 6-4, 6-0 performance.

The fourth seed joked the heat was “nothing” as she grew up in Florida, but added: “Honestly I felt more bad for the fans. Dang you’re watching in the heat and I hoped no one passed out. So I’m glad I finished quickly.”

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Gauff will next meet Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif.

Russian sixth seed Daniil Medvedev went down in five sets to Australian wildcard Adam Walton. It was the seventh time in 10 French Open appearances that the former world number one has fallen in the first round.

Moise Kouame, pictured, beat Marin Cilic. Loic Baratoux / ZUMA Press/Alamy Stock Photo Loic Baratoux / ZUMA Press/Alamy Stock Photo / ZUMA Press/Alamy Stock Photo

Rising US star Iva Jovic (18) further confirmed her potential as she strolled past Alexandra Eala 6-4, 6-2 to book a clash with compatriot and former world number eight Emma Navarro, who defeated Indonesian Janice Tjen in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up, moved past the round of 128 as his French opponent Alexandre Muller retired injured when trailing 6-2, 3-0.

French 17-year-old Moïse Kouamé won his first match at his home major, an impressive 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-1 victory over 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Ranked 318 in the world, Kouamé becomes the youngest men’s player to win a grand slam singles match since Bernard Tomic at the 2009 Australian Open – and the youngest man to win a French Open match since 1991.