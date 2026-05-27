Michael O'Neill signs contract extension to remain Northern Ireland manager until 2032

NORTHERN IRELAND MANAGER Michael O’Neill has signed a four-year contract extension, keeping him in charge until 2032.

O’Neill returned to the role in 2022 for a second spell. To date he has managed 104 games for his country.

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#MON2032 🔒



We are delighted to announce that senior men’s manager Michael O’Neill has signed a new four-year contract extension, keeping him in charge until 2032 🤝💚🤍 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/peH4WNkTeo — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) May 27, 2026

The 56-year-old was appointed interim Blackburn Rovers manager in February, a job he did alongside his role with Northern Ireland. This month it was announced he would not take the Blackburn job on a permanent basis.

O’Neill guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 – the country’s first major tournament appearance in 30 years – as well as earning promotion to League B of the Nations Leagee in 2024. The team also reached a World Cup play-off in March this year, narrowly losing away to Italy.

“This is a role that means a great deal to me,” O’Neill said.

“I continue to believe strongly in the potential of this group of players and the direction we are moving in. There is a lot of work ahead, but I am excited by the future.”

Pathways

Irish FA technical director, Aaron Hughes, said: “We are delighted Michael will be staying on for another four years. While his primary focus is naturally the senior men’s team, he’s heavily invested across all of our underage teams and wider player pathway.

“His input and contribution to so much of the work taking place behind the scenes across the association is extremely important. To see this continuing will be of huge benefit.”