Big names out as Netherlands and France name squads to face Ireland

FRANCE HAVE JOINED Netherlands in naming their squad for their crucial 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Ireland.

Vivianne Miedema is notably absent from the Dutch squad for next Friday’s penultimate clash at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Manchester City star is unavailable, having recently missed some of the WSL title run-in due to a family matter.

Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar is ruled out as she undergoes scheduled surgery, while former Gunners and City midfielder Jill Roord also misses out through injury. Van Domselaar did not feature in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat in Utrecht in March, with Tottenham Hotspur shot stopper Lize Kop preferred.

Lineth Beerensteyn, who scored both goals against the Girls In Green at Stadion Galgenwaard, is included alongside WSL stars like Wieke Kaptein, Kerstin Casparij, Veerle Buurman, Lynn Wilms and Danielle van de Donk.

Esmee Brugts is also selected after helping Barcelona to Champions League glory last weekend.

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Meanwhile, France have called up four uncapped players ahead of the finale in Grenoble on Tuesday week, 9 June.

Last summer’s U19 Euros Player of the Tournament Maéline Mendy, Nantes forward Lucie Calba, Lyon midfielder Julie Swierot and Montpellier’s Justine Rouquet have been named in Les Bleues‘ 26-player squad.

Melvine Malard, who came off the bench to sink Ireland with a quick fire brace in Tallaght in March, is among their star-studded attack.

Sandy Baltimore, Grace Geyoro, Delphine Cascarino, Kelly Gago, Wassa Sangare, Oriane Jean-Francois and goalkeeper Constance Picaud-Inconnu – who has just signed for West Ham – are the WSL contingent selected.

Selma Bacha, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Vicki Becho and Alice Sombath come in after Lyon’s Champions League final loss to Barcelona, which electric winger Kadidiatou Diani missed with a knee injury, and she remains sidelined.

La liste des 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒆𝒔 🗓️🇫🇷



Voici les 2️⃣6️⃣ joueuses retenues par le sélectionneur pour affronter la Pologne et l’Irlande dans ces qualifications au Mondial 2027 👊



👋🆕 Maéline Mendy, Lucie Calba, Julie Swierot, Justine Rouquet pic.twitter.com/q9QWaZIhvq — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) May 28, 2026

Ireland unveiled their squad last week for the final group games, with defensive duo Jessie Stapleton and Hayley Nolan both returning to the fold. Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy are suspended for the Dutch game in Cork.

Carla Ward’s side are in third place in Group A2, all but guaranteed a seeded play-off spot for next summer’s tournament in Brazil, but direct qualification remains a possibility. Netherlands and France also play Poland in this window.