Lowe back as Leinster make 6 changes for URC quarter-final

JAMES LOWE HAS returned to the Leinster team as one of six changes for Saturday’s URC quarter-final against the Lions at the Aviva Stadium [KO 8pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

The experienced Ireland international missed out on selection for last weekend’s Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux.

Lowe will make his 100th appearance for Leinster, and a try would see him set a new all-time try-scoring record for the province, taking him clear of Shane Horgan.

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Head coach Leo Cullen has recalled Lowe on the left wing, while right wing Jimmy O’Brien, inside centre Jamie Osborne, out-half Sam Prendergast, scrum-half Luke McGrath, blindside flanker Max Deegan and openside flanker Scott Penny also come into the starting XV.

Loosehead prop Alex Usanov and hooker Gus McCarthy are introduced to the Leinster bench, while Ciarán Frawley is among those to miss out on the match-day 23.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Alex Usanov

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Harry Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).