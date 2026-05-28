Monaghan's Aaron McKenna set for world-title shot in Dublin

MONAGHAN MIDDLEWEIGHT AARON McKenna is set to face Italy’s Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight world title in Dublin on Saturday, 8 August.

McKenna versus Oliha is slated to be the chief-support bout on a Zuffa Boxing show at the 3Arena, where Cork man Callum Walsh [16-0, 11KOs] will headline against an opponent yet to be determined.

The event would cap a huge week for professional boxing in Dublin where, the Saturday prior, local hero Pierce O’Leary [19-0, 11KOs] will also headline at the 3Arena against Mark Chamberlain [17-1-1, 11KOs]. Rising star O’Leary will top a Queensberry bill which may yet feature former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Smightborough native McKenna [20-0, 10KOs] has not boxed since a career-best victory over Liverpool’s former light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith 13 months ago, while Oliha [22-0, 10KOs] has fought just once since September 2024, stopping journeyman Ivan Njegac in September of last year.

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McKenna, ranked third by the IBF, and Oliha, second, are due to compete for the world-title belt that was stripped from former unified champion Janibek Alimkhanuly after the Kazakh failed a drug test.

The winner and new world champion will be mandated to defend their title against American Amari Jones [17-0, 15KOs], who scored a third-round stoppage over former champion Vincenzo Gualtieri last weekend.