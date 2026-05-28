Kellie Harrington returns to international boxing in Four Nations

IRISH OLYMPIC GOLD medallist Kellie Harrington has been confirmed as one of the contestants for Team Ireland in this summer’s Four Nations tournament.

Harrington won the National Elite Championships in January to mark her return from retirement. However, this is her return to international boxing at the age of 36.

Team Ireland is compromised of 70 clubs in 25 counties.

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In total, 88 boxers will travel to contest for Ireland. The tournament will take place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell, Scotland from 11 June to 14 June.

Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly, is Head of Delegation, while the Overall Team Manager is Anna Moore, of St. Francis BC, Limerick. Each team will have its’ own dedicated Team Manager and Coaching Staff.

Donnelly said, “I’m proud to see the Four Nations tournament revived and Ireland competing once again alongside England, Scotland and Wales in such an historic competition with such a long tradition.

“To field a team of 88 athletes is a huge milestone and reflects the strength and depth of boxing throughout Boxing Ireland’s clubs. Tournaments like this are so important for development, giving our athletes the chance to gain international experience and test themselves against quality opposition. I look forward to an exciting tournament of top quality boxing.”

Team Ireland Elite

48kg Ide Cashel, Ballymun, Dublin

50kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast

51kg Rachel Lawless, Edenderry Boxing Club, Offaly

54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC, Antrim

55kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Mullingar

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin

65kg Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork

65kg Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath

70kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

70kg Terry McEntee, DCU BC, Dublin

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC

80kg Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart BC, Carlow

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford

85kg Robbie Olusola, Celtic Eagles BC, Galway

90kg Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

90+kg Gus Idemudia, Mount Tallant BC, Dublin

Coaches: Jay Delaney, High Performance, Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford, Noel Burke, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght and Matthew Toner, Golden Gloves, Kilkeel

Team Ireland U19

48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

50kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC, Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford

54kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Westmeath

55kg Micheal Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

57kg Leah Moore, Cabra, Dublin

60kg Claire Crowley, St Martha’s BC, Cork

60kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Wexford

65kg Grace Bailey, Castlebar BC, Mayo

65kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic BC, Westmeath

70kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel BC, Tipperary

75kg Jason Whelan Dublin Docklands BC

80kg Ursula Shaughnessy, Ballinrobe BC, Mayo

80kg Blake Dunne, Rosslare, Wexford

85kg Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal

90kg Jake Fitzgerald, Dungarvan BC, Waterford

90+kg Frank Kirwan, Geesala BC, Mayo

Team Manager: Bernadette Curran of St. John Bosco, Newry

Coaches: Ralph McKay of St. Paul’s, Antrim and Garry Kehoe of Marble City BC, Kilkenny