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Kellie Harrington winning the National Elites. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Boxing

Kellie Harrington returns to international boxing in Four Nations

First international tournament since return from retirement.
4.00pm, 28 May 2026

IRISH OLYMPIC GOLD medallist Kellie Harrington has been confirmed as one of the contestants for Team Ireland in this summer’s Four Nations tournament.

Harrington won the National Elite Championships in January to mark her return from retirement. However, this is her return to international boxing at the age of 36.

Team Ireland is compromised of 70 clubs in 25 counties.

In total, 88 boxers will travel to contest for Ireland. The tournament will take place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell, Scotland from 11 June to 14 June.

Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly, is Head of Delegation, while the Overall Team Manager is Anna Moore, of St. Francis BC, Limerick. Each team will have its’ own dedicated Team Manager and Coaching Staff.

Donnelly said, “I’m proud to see the Four Nations tournament revived and Ireland competing once again alongside England, Scotland and Wales in such an historic competition with such a long tradition.

“To field a team of 88 athletes is a huge milestone and reflects the strength and depth of boxing throughout Boxing Ireland’s clubs. Tournaments like this are so important for development, giving our athletes the chance to gain international experience and test themselves against quality opposition. I look forward to an exciting tournament of top quality boxing.”

Team Ireland Elite

  • 48kg Ide Cashel, Ballymun, Dublin
  • 50kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast
  • 51kg Rachel Lawless, Edenderry Boxing Club, Offaly
  • 54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC, Antrim
  • 55kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Mullingar
  • 57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
  • 60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
  • 60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin
  • 65kg Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
  • 65kg Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath
  • 70kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
  • 70kg Terry McEntee, DCU BC, Dublin
  • 75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC
  • 80kg Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart BC, Carlow
  • 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford
  • 85kg Robbie Olusola, Celtic Eagles BC, Galway
  • 90kg Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
  • 90+kg Gus Idemudia, Mount Tallant BC, Dublin

Coaches: Jay Delaney, High Performance, Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford, Noel Burke, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght and Matthew Toner, Golden Gloves, Kilkeel

Team Ireland U19

  • 48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath
  • 50kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC, Dublin
  • 51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford
  • 54kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Westmeath
  • 55kg Micheal Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
  • 57kg Leah Moore, Cabra, Dublin
  • 60kg Claire Crowley, St Martha’s BC, Cork
  • 60kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Wexford
  • 65kg Grace Bailey, Castlebar BC, Mayo
  • 65kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic BC, Westmeath
  • 70kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel BC, Tipperary
  • 75kg Jason Whelan Dublin Docklands BC
  • 80kg Ursula Shaughnessy, Ballinrobe BC, Mayo
  • 80kg Blake Dunne, Rosslare, Wexford
  • 85kg Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal
  • 90kg Jake Fitzgerald, Dungarvan BC, Waterford
  • 90+kg Frank Kirwan, Geesala BC, Mayo

Team Manager: Bernadette Curran of St. John Bosco, Newry

Coaches: Ralph McKay of St. Paul’s, Antrim and Garry Kehoe of Marble City BC, Kilkenny

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