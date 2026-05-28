IRISH OLYMPIC GOLD medallist Kellie Harrington has been confirmed as one of the contestants for Team Ireland in this summer’s Four Nations tournament.
Harrington won the National Elite Championships in January to mark her return from retirement. However, this is her return to international boxing at the age of 36.
Team Ireland is compromised of 70 clubs in 25 counties.
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In total, 88 boxers will travel to contest for Ireland. The tournament will take place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell, Scotland from 11 June to 14 June.
Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly, is Head of Delegation, while the Overall Team Manager is Anna Moore, of St. Francis BC, Limerick. Each team will have its’ own dedicated Team Manager and Coaching Staff.
Donnelly said, “I’m proud to see the Four Nations tournament revived and Ireland competing once again alongside England, Scotland and Wales in such an historic competition with such a long tradition.
“To field a team of 88 athletes is a huge milestone and reflects the strength and depth of boxing throughout Boxing Ireland’s clubs. Tournaments like this are so important for development, giving our athletes the chance to gain international experience and test themselves against quality opposition. I look forward to an exciting tournament of top quality boxing.”
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Kellie Harrington returns to international boxing in Four Nations
IRISH OLYMPIC GOLD medallist Kellie Harrington has been confirmed as one of the contestants for Team Ireland in this summer’s Four Nations tournament.
Harrington won the National Elite Championships in January to mark her return from retirement. However, this is her return to international boxing at the age of 36.
Team Ireland is compromised of 70 clubs in 25 counties.
In total, 88 boxers will travel to contest for Ireland. The tournament will take place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell, Scotland from 11 June to 14 June.
Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly, is Head of Delegation, while the Overall Team Manager is Anna Moore, of St. Francis BC, Limerick. Each team will have its’ own dedicated Team Manager and Coaching Staff.
Donnelly said, “I’m proud to see the Four Nations tournament revived and Ireland competing once again alongside England, Scotland and Wales in such an historic competition with such a long tradition.
“To field a team of 88 athletes is a huge milestone and reflects the strength and depth of boxing throughout Boxing Ireland’s clubs. Tournaments like this are so important for development, giving our athletes the chance to gain international experience and test themselves against quality opposition. I look forward to an exciting tournament of top quality boxing.”
Team Ireland Elite
Coaches: Jay Delaney, High Performance, Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford, Noel Burke, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght and Matthew Toner, Golden Gloves, Kilkeel
Team Ireland U19
Team Manager: Bernadette Curran of St. John Bosco, Newry
Coaches: Ralph McKay of St. Paul’s, Antrim and Garry Kehoe of Marble City BC, Kilkenny
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