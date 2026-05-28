Former Inter Milan and Roma player Kevin Zefi joins Sligo Rovers until end of season

KEVIN ZEFI, THE former Inter Milan and Roma player, has joined Sligo Rovers until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has agreed a contract having spent the last few weeks training with John Russell’s first team squad.

It is hoped Zefi will be eligible in time for Friday’s Premier Division clash for Rovers with Bohemians at the Showgrounds – but this is subject to international clearance.

The Clonsilla man has represented the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.

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In 2020, Zefi made his League of Ireland debut at just 15 for Shamrock Rovers’ ‘B’ side and became the league’s youngest goal-scorer at the same age.

In August 2021, he made the move to Italy and to Inter where he scored twice and assisted in three goals on his U17s debut. After three years in Milan, he moved to Rome where he spent a year with Roma’s academy before moving on last summer.

Opportunity

He also qualifies for Albania through his family heritage and was called up to the Albanian U21 squad last year but withdrew due to injury.

“John gave me a huge opportunity to come up here and train with the team,” Zefi told the Sligo Rovers website.

“This place feels like home straight away and I feel I’m settling in already. Once the offer was there, signing wasn’t really a question.

“The conversations I’ve had with the people at the club swayed me. The players, staff, volunteers. There was such a welcome for me from the first day and that was important both for myself and my family.

Russell has kept the Dubliner on his radar for almost a year. The Rovers boss says he feels Sligo is the ideal place for Zefi to get his career back on track following an extended period out of the game.

“Kevin has been with us for training recently which has allowed me to have some conversations with him about his next step,” Russell says.

“We both feel the Showgrounds and Sligo Rovers provides the ideal environment for him to progress his career.

“I’m always looking to add quality to what we have here, especially in the final third. Kevin is a player who would add creativity to any side so we’re delighted he’s opted to come in and be part of what we’re building in Sligo.”