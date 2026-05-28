'There will be people that move on' - Concerns grow about Lowe exit

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen said he couldn’t discuss the situation surrounding James Lowe’s future, amid growing concerns that the experienced international wing will exit Irish rugby this summer.

Lowe’s current Leinster contract is due to expire at the end of the season, yet discussions with the province have proved unsuccessful so far.

As things stand, 33-year-old Lowe could leave the province and pursue his career in France or England, from where he has attracted interest.

It’s thought that the wing has been frustrated with the terms of the offer he has received to extend his time with Leinster and, by extension, Ireland.

Speaking back in March, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he expected Lowe to remain in Irish rugby beyond the end of the season, meaning he would continue to be available for Ireland selection through to the 2027 World Cup.

Lowe has never been on an IRFU national contract, although it is believed that his Leinster deal has come with a PONI [player of national interest] top-up from the union in recent seasons.

Contract talks have rumbled on in recent months without a positive conclusion, meaning Leinster and Ireland may move on without Lowe.

The left wing has had an injury-troubled campaign, suffering a groin issue during the Six Nations that kept him sidelined until recently. He missed out on selection for last weekend’s Champions Cup final but returns to the team this weekend in the URC.

Earlier this month, Cullen expressed his hope that Lowe would still be with the province next season but speaking today, the Leinster boss said he couldn’t provide any detail on the situation.

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Cullen also said he regretted mentioning that Joey Carbery would be joining Leinster this summer – a move which hadn’t been officially announced – in the immediate wake of the Champions Cup final loss against Bordeaux.

“These conversations are always ongoing, we’re at the time of the year,” said Cullen when asked about Lowe.

“At this end of the season, there will be people that move on, some of that is public knowledge, some is not. And all the people in between, it’s their business.

“I probably said something after the game in relation to another player [Joey Carbery], which, listen, that’s not really my business to have said that. So I regret saying that at the weekend.

“So, listen, it’s up to all the individual cases. Things play out behind closed doors because it’s people’s livelihood. People make decisions all the time. It’s the nature of the business that we’re in.

“I know there’s great intrigue in some of the individuals within that, which is understandable, of course, because there’s fans and people want to know what’s happening.

“But unfortunately until the individuals decide that certain announcements take place, then it’s their business. I hope you understand why I’m coming with that angle on this specific case.”

Cullen expanded on his regret about mentioning the Carbery signing in a post-match interview with Off the Ball in Bilbao on Saturday.

“I shouldn’t have said it, if that makes sense,” said Cullen. “I had seen the person outside on the grass, and so it was in my mind, which I should not have said. So, it wasn’t my place to say that.

“And obviously that put that other person in a situation then that I shouldn’t have put him in, if that makes sense. So, that’s just, again, the heat of the moment. There was lots of things rattling through at that stage.

“But, listen, it’s the time of year. I hope you understand that we have to have respect for all these individuals. And, listen, when things get announced, they get announced on their terms.”