France's Magnier sprints to Giro stage win as Vingegaard holds onto pink jersey

PAUL MAGNIER WON the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday after a bunch sprint, as Jonas Vingegaard held the overall leader’s pink jersey.

France’s Magnier surged to the line in Pieve di Soligo ahead of Italian pair Edoardo Zambanini and Jonathan Milan to reclaim the points jersey from Jhonatan Narvaez.

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It was a third stage win of this year’s Giro for Magnier, who rides for Soudal–Quick-Step, and his first since the race left Bulgaria following stage three.

Vingegaard continued his push for a first Giro title in an undulating stage which ended with a sprint after a series of attacks in the hilly final kilometres.

The Dane stays four minutes and three seconds ahead of closest rival Felix Gall.

Ireland’s Darren Rafferty (EF Education EasyPost) crossed the line one minute and 52 seconds adrift of the main bunch in 67th position today, while Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team) came home in the final group, eight minutes and 23 seconds behind the winner. Rafferty is 102nd in general classification, with Mullen in 142nd.

On Friday Vingegaard can take a decisive step towards victory in the toughest stage yet of this year’s edition, the first of two punishing mountain stages before Sunday’s procession finale in Rome.

The peloton will reach the highest peak of the race at Passo Giau on their way to a summit finish at Alleghe after 151km of riding in the Dolomites which will feature six categorised climbs.