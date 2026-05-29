FAI EGM on Israel boycott moves closer as General Assembly backs move

AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL meeting of the FAI with a motion to boycott games with Israel later this year has moved a step closer after the General Assembly backed the move.

At least 10% of the 145 delegates in the membership – one of Irish football’s three core governing pillars – signed a document that was sent to them earlier this week calling for an EGM.

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The 42 understands the FAI will receive a requisition document today and, under the Association’s rules, an EGM could be called within 60 days.

As per FAI rules, 10% of General Assembly members are required to support the call to convene an EGM.

Ireland are due to face Israel in the Nations League at a neutral venue on 27 September before a return game in Dublin on 4 October.

The motion to refuse to participate “on both legal and moral grounds” was proposed by Cork City, Bohemian FC, CK United, PFA Ireland, and the Irish Football Supporters’ Partnership.

Ireland’s international friendly with Qatar on Thursday was halted twice by fans protesting against the games with Israel.

Tennis balls rained down on the Aviva Stadium pitch from supporters in the upper tiers of the West, East and South Stand.

In a statement, a group called League of Ireland Fans for Palestine claimed credit for the disruption. Describing itself as a grassroots coalition of League of Ireland fans, it said it wanted to send a “strong message to the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish government that the Nations League fixtures between Ireland and Israel MUST be cancelled”.

At an EGM before the FAI AGM last year, a 93% majority of the General Assembly voted to put forward a motion to Uefa to suspend Israel from official competition.

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In their explanation to the General Assembly as to why the games would go ahead, the FAI said there could be “serious consequences” if they did not, and it would “harm the long-term sporting interests of Irish football”.

On Tuesday, a protest from Palestinian solidarity group “Stop The Games” took place outside the Dáil, while on Wednesday, Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan and Junior Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue both told an Oireachtas committee that they do not plan on attending the Israel game.