Mayo name three debutants among five changes for Monaghan clash

ANDY MORAN HAS included three championship debutants as Mayo travel to meet Monaghan in round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (Sunday, 4pm – RTÉ2).

Goalkeeper Jack Livingstone, wing-back Diarmuid Duffy, and corner-forward Darragh Berine start among five changes from the Connacht semi-final defeat to Roscommon.

Donnacha McHugh and Hugh O’Loughlin also come into the side at full-back and wing-forward.

Dropping out are Rob Hennelly, Rory Brickenden, Paddy Durcan, Cian McHale, and Aidan O’Shea, with all bar Brickenden named on the bench.

Mayo

1. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis, captain), 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe)

8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

10. Hugh O’Loughlin (Kilmaine), 11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

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13. Darragh Beirne (Claremorris), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Subs:

16. Rob Hennelly (Raheny)

17. Fenton Kelly (Davitts)

18. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

19. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore)

20. Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels)

21. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

22. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)

23. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)

24. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

25. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

26. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts)

Elsewhere, Ulster champions Armagh make one change for their home clash against Derry at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds (Saturday, 7.15pm – GAA+), with Gareth Murphy coming into the defence to replace Paddy Burns.

Derry have named an unchanged team from their dramatic defeat to Monaghan.

Louth have announced two changes for their rematch against Dublin at Croke Park (Sunday, 2.30pm – GAA+). Daire Nally and Kieran McArdle come in for Tadhg McDonnell and Ryan Burns.

10am Team News | Gavin Devlin has named his 26-man panel for this Sunday's All-Ireland SFC Round 1 game with Dublin at Croke Park.@statsports @OfficialBSM_1 @PPFS_ @SportsDirectUK pic.twitter.com/RgQPSFJuEr — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) May 29, 2026

Leinster champions Westmeath have opted for the same side, while Cavan make four changes for their sold-out meeting at TEG Cusack Park (Saturday, 5pm – GAA+).

Gerard Smith, Ciarán Brady (Corofin), Paddy Meade, and Caoimhin McGovern are introduced for Ryan Tobin, Peter Corrigan, Eoin Clarke, and Oisín Brady.