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Ibrahima Konate is to leave Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
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Ibrahima Konate to depart Liverpool after five years

Konate had been linked with Real Madrid for most of the season as his contract ticked down, but it appears a return to the city of his birth with Paris St Germain is more likely.
11.29am, 29 May 2026

IBRAHIMA KONATE IS to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next month after failing to agree a new deal.

A month ago the centre-back confidently announced after the Merseyside derby win at Everton that a resolution was imminent.

However, the Press Association understands the club was unable to come to terms on the financial aspects and the defender will now leave Anfield next month after a five-year stay.

Konate had been linked with Real Madrid for most of the season as his contract ticked down, but it appears a return to the city of his birth with Paris St Germain is more likely.

His departure gives Liverpool another headache they did not need heading into a crucial summer, having said farewell to senior players Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, and with head coach Arne Slot under pressure after a disappointing fifth-placed finish.

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