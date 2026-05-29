Ibrahima Konate to depart Liverpool after five years

IBRAHIMA KONATE IS to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next month after failing to agree a new deal.

A month ago the centre-back confidently announced after the Merseyside derby win at Everton that a resolution was imminent.

However, the Press Association understands the club was unable to come to terms on the financial aspects and the defender will now leave Anfield next month after a five-year stay.

Konate had been linked with Real Madrid for most of the season as his contract ticked down, but it appears a return to the city of his birth with Paris St Germain is more likely.

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His departure gives Liverpool another headache they did not need heading into a crucial summer, having said farewell to senior players Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, and with head coach Arne Slot under pressure after a disappointing fifth-placed finish.