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International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 28/5/2026 Republic of Ireland vs Qatar A view of a tennis ball featuring the Palestinian flag that was thrown on to the pitch
Soccer

Ireland friendly with Qatar disrupted twice by protesters urging a boycott of Israel games

Groups of fans threw tennis balls on the pitch Aviva Stadium and chanted support for Palestine.
8.29pm, 28 May 2026
5
David Sneyd reports from Aviva Stadium

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s international friendly with Qatar was halted twice by fans protesting against the Nations League games with Israel.

Tennis balls rained down on the Aviva Stadium pitch from supporters in the upper tiers of the West, East and South Stand.

There were also chants of Stop The Game and Free Palestine.

Some fans around those in the West Stand initially jeered what was happening until more realised the protesters’ cause. Others than rose and clapped in support as stewards, security officials and Gardaí got involved.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson spoke about the issue of a boycott on Wednesday and urged the Irish fans not to protest and back their team instead.

The 42 revealed on Wednesday that the FAI looks to face formal opposition from its own membership regarding its stance to fulfil the Nations League fixtures with Israel later this year.

In a letter sent to the 145 delegates of the association’s General Assembly – one of its three core governing pillars representing the professional, amateur and underage game – members are being asked to back a motion which would compel the FAI to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The correspondence, seen by The 42, wants to bring forward a motion as soon as possible calling on the FAI to refuse to participate in the two scheduled games against Israel “on both legal and moral grounds”.

The motion has been proposed by the Professional Footballers’ Association Ireland (PFAI), Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP), CK United, Cork City and Bohemian FC.

Ireland are due to play Israel on neutral territory on 27 September, followed by a meeting in Dublin on 4 October.

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