Ireland international Agg confirmed as Athlone Town manager

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Lily Agg has been confirmed as the new manager of the Athlone Town Women’s team.

“Athlone Town AFC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Lily Agg as Head Coach of the Women’s First Team on a long-term 2.5-year agreement,” a club statement reads this evening.

The injured 22-cap midfielder was spotted at Athlone’s 1-0 win over Treaty United last Saturday, leading to suggestions that a move could be possible.

Athlone Town AFC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Lily Agg as Head Coach of the Women’s First Team on a long-term agreement.



Full statement: https://t.co/qAnIqEJ1e6 pic.twitter.com/2uV8uBFjHr — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) May 28, 2026

Popular Women’s Premier Division podcast Totap Las Damas first reported the link.

The back-to-back champions had been on the hunt for a new manager since John Sullivan resigned one game into the season in March.

And Agg, who recently departed Birmingham City and is pursuing her Uefa A Licence, now takes the reins.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining Athlone,” said Agg. “From the very first conversations with Steven (Gray, CEO) and Brian (Shelley, technical director) I was so impressed with the club’s ambitions and can’t wait to join this incredible team.”

The big-name appointment comes after a 2-1 defeat to Galway United knocked Athlone off the top of the table on Saturday.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Lily to Athlone Town AFC,” said Shelley.

“Throughout the process, Lily stood out through her professionalism, standards, ambition, and clear vision for how she wants her teams to play and develop. We believe she is an outstanding appointment for our football club.

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“This is a significant moment for Athlone Town AFC. Appointing a full-time Women’s Head Coach on a long-term agreement demonstrates the ambition, stability, and commitment we have towards building something special within the women’s programme.

“We want to continue driving standards, developing players, competing for trophies, and creating an environment that people across Irish football recognise and respect. We are excited for the journey ahead and believe Lily will have a major impact both within our club and within the wider women’s game in Ireland.”

Gray added: “Our women’s team deserve the best possible candidate available to us. From the moment we spoke to Lily, we knew. She is a lovely person first and foremost and we are happy that she will take care of all players and staff.

“Secondly, her ambition, knowledge, energy and attention to detail is exactly what we are looking for. She will lead the group with heart, class and expertise. We cannot wait to get her in the building.”

Agg recently left WSL 2 champions Birmingham, upon the expiration of her contract. The 32-year-old had been at Blues since 2023, but has endured a torrid time of late.

Agg suffered an ACL injury in January 2025, and surgery led to her receiving a cancer diagnosis of melanoma in situ.

While battling back to fitness on loan at Durham, Agg ruptured her Achilles last month.

“I keep asking myself what I ever did to deserve this. Why me? Why now?” she wrote on social media at the time.

“People close to me keep saying I’ll come back stronger again. If I’m being honest, right now I genuinely don’t know if I will come back at all.

“I’ll be another year older, out of contract in June, with an ACL and Achilles rupture behind me in the last two years. I’m not naive. The game is changing, and I know I’ll be a risk many won’t want to take a chance on.

“My heart is broken, and my head hurts.”

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell