Ireland fight on second day of Belfast Test but New Zealand on top

NATHAN SMITH’S SIX wickets put Ireland under serious pressure but an Andy McBrine/Mark Adair partnership briefly gives supporters hope.

At Stormont Cricket Ground, Ireland finally got their opportunity to bat after a mammoth first innings total set by New Zealand, but the visitor’s dynamic bowling attack stole the show to skittle the home side for 179 and enforce the follow-on.

Kiwi batters Tom Blundell and Dean Foxcroft continued exactly where they left off the

previous evening, adding 100 more runs together in comfortable fashion.

Blundell though eventually swiped across the line and offered a catch in the deep to sub

fielder Matthew Humphreys who dropped the chance due to moving too far in off the rope.

Humphreys, who just missed out on selection for this test, then managed to smartly take a similar chance the very next ball to give the 19-year-old debutant Reuben Wilson his very first test wicket.

That's Stumps on Day 2 🏏



Join us at Stormont tomorrow for Day 3



SCORE: https://t.co/RrcAfjDEdK

WATCH (NI/ROI): TNT Sports

MATCH PROGRAMME: https://t.co/4SyuKmjJJo@solar_failte | #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/aP7LNU6aWV — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 28, 2026

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Not long after we also had the run out of Nathan Smith. But New Zealand captain Tom

Latham eventually declared the innings after the wicket of Foxcroft (96) who was caught by Wilson at short fine leg when the batsman looked within touching distance of a test century on debut.

Ireland could now bat but needed to battle through a very sticky period of six overs at the

end of a long morning session and a considerable stint in the field.

Stephen Doheny went leg before wicket just two balls in with Kiwi quick Nathan Smith now causing serious problems from wide of the crease and a new ball in hand. Cade Carmichael had to go four deliveries later when Smith then found the shoulder of the

bat to provide Latham with a catch. Two Irish wickets, no runs, silence at Stormont.

From 20-2 at the lunch break, the home side quickly found themselves 38-6 with Andrew

Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker all dismissed by Smith, and Harry Tector

removed by Zak Foulkes.

However, Campher may have counted himself unlucky with his leg before wicket decision as replays showed the ball to strike pad outside the line and no Direct Review System in place for this test match.

Now with slightly darker conditions at the ground, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair put on a fighting partnership of over a hundred runs for the 7th wicket, something the two batters have remarkably done twice before for Ireland in test cricket.

Adair, who couldn’t take to the field earlier due to stomach illness, eventually fell for 40 and then McBrine soon lost Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy and Reuben Wilson to close out the Irish resistance.

With the home side trailing by a considerable 311 runs, New Zealand chose to send Ireland back into bat.

A strong opening partnership of 42 between Doheny and Balbirnie perhaps made the visitors consider whether enforcing the follow-on was the correct call. But the eventual dismissals of both Balbirnie and Carmichael reaffirmed the difficult position Ireland now find themselves in.

Tomorrow at Stormont, the remaining Irish batters could potentially make New Zealand bat again in this test match, but it will be a serious climb to get there.

New Zealand: 490/8 declared (94 overs) T Blundell 186, R Ravindra 121, D Foxcroft 96; Mark Adair (3-66), H Tector (1-33), R Wilson (1-89).

Ireland: 179 (45 overs) A McBrine 73*, M Adair 40; NG Smith (6-40), BV Sears (2-27).

Ireland 65/2 following on (16 overs) S Doheny 36*, A Balbirnie 14; BM Tickner (2-14)

Ireland trail by 246 runs