Dundalk strengthen grip on top-four place with win over Derry City

Dundalk 2

Derry City 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK STRENGTHENED THEIR grip on a top-four place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Derry City ahead of the mid-season break.

Daryl Horgan fired the hosts in front during an impressive first-half display, but Cameron Dummigan’s stunning strike brought Derry level after the restart. The visitors’ joy was short-lived, however, as Gbemi Arubi restored Dundalk’s advantage less than a minute later with what proved to be the decisive goal.

Cameron Dummigan with one of the greatest volleys you'll ever see!🤩



Unfortunately for Derry, Gbemi Arubi put Dundalk back in front less than two minutes later. pic.twitter.com/15jRTXegfQ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 29, 2026

The Lilywhites should have been ahead inside four minutes. Horgan’s harmless-looking diagonal ball released Declan McDaid, who escaped Brandon Fleming and raced through on goal, only to be denied by an excellent close-range save from Eddie Beach.

Dundalk continued to threaten from the resulting phase of play. JR Wilson’s cross was headed back across goal by Arubi, but Eoin Kenny could only steer his effort narrowly wide.

The breakthrough arrived on 20 minutes following a slick move involving Dundalk’s front three. Arubi and Kenny combined brilliantly with a lovely one-touch move before Horgan swept a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

The hosts almost doubled their lead moments later when Tyreke Wilson surged beyond Kevin Santos and unleashed a powerful effort that rattled the underside of the crossbar.

Derry’s first real opening came midway through the half. Adam O’Reilly’s incisive pass sent Ben Doherty clear of the Dundalk defence, but the winger dragged his shot just wide.

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At the other end, Horgan was again involved as Shane Tracey’s quickly-taken free kick released him down the left. After skipping beyond Santos, he could only find the side netting.

The visitors enjoyed more possession as the half progressed but failed to test Enda Minogue, with Brandon Fleming and Barry Cotter both firing off target.

Dundalk ended the opening period on the front foot. Tyreke Wilson saw a penalty appeal waved away after a challenge from Santos, while Arubi dragged another opportunity wide before the interval.

The introduction of Michael Duffy at half-time sparked Derry into life. Just before the hour mark, his corner was only partially cleared by JR Wilson, and Dummigan capitalised in spectacular fashion, sending a first-time volley from outside the area crashing in off the crossbar.

Parity lasted less than a minute. Tyreke Wilson immediately released Horgan down the left, and the Dundalk captain delivered a low cross that Arubi converted from close range to restore the home side’s lead.

Derry pushed for another equaliser, but neither Fleming nor Duffy could find the target.

Minogue then produced a crucial save with 15 minutes remaining, brilliantly keeping out Duffy’s header after Fleming had delivered a dangerous cross into the area.

The Dundalk goalkeeper was called into action again three minutes from time, denying James Clarke with a sharp stop as the hosts held firm.

Danny Mullen could have added a third late on, but Dundalk ultimately settled for a victory that extends Derry’s winless run to seven matches and secures a valuable three points for the hosts.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson, Rob Cornwall, Bobby Burns; Declan McDaid, Aodh Dervin (Harry Groome 78), Shane Tracey (Ronan Teahan 71), Tyreke Wilson; Gbemi Arubi, Eoin Kenny (Keith Buckley 71), Daryl Horgan (Danny Mullen 82).

Derry City: Eddie Beach; Barry Cotter, Conor Barr, Jamie Stott, Brandon Fleming; Adam O’Reilly (Michael Duffy HT), Cameron Dummigan (James Clarke 64); Kevin Santos (Darragh Markey HT), James Olayinka, Ben Doherty (Patrick McClean HT); Josh Thomas (Liam Boyce 56).