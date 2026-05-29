Shamrock Rovers show brilliance and resolve to send St Pat's packing

Shamrock Rovers 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

CHAMPIONS ALWAYS FIND a way and Shamrock Rovers continue to live up to every cliché going.

It should not be taken for granted.

They embraced mayhem for a manic 2-1 win over Bohemians on Monday night and in this 1-0 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic they had Graham Burke’s inspiration and some deeply embedded resolve to fall back on.

It’s a level of discomfort they relish and thrive upon.

Stephen Bradley and Stephen Kenny spent pretty much the entirety of the second half cajoling and directing their players.

For the latter, he desperately needed anything from this Dublin derby to stay in touch at the top of the table. They couldn’t, and they’re now eight points adrift.

A few feet to his right, the Hoops boss knew the significance of holding out. They were going to stay top of the table regardless of the result, and they stood firm to such continued pressure in five minutes of injury time that it felt like St Pat’s goalkeeper Joey Anang spent most of it as a striker trying to flick on long throws and corner kicks.

There was no drama, and a look at the standings make for ominous viewing seeing as Bohs are now the nearest challengers with six points to overturn.

Burke’s goal was brilliant, a seemingly effortless execution into the top corner from 25 yards that belied just how audacious an attempt it was.

Advertisement

Jack Byrne’s cross from the left was cleared outside the box, and that’s where Dylan Watts was on hand to thrill his Fantasy Football devotees with the kind of assist that makes a mockery of the stat. Just Google Héctor Enrique for further evidence.

The 8,661 inside Tallaght Stadium seemed to go silent as one in anticipation of what was to come, all except one lone voice among the Rovers’ support.

“BANG IT, BURKEY!” they roared.

That he did, arrowing his shot with lethal grace for his 104th goal for the club.

Anang flew back from Ghana’s preliminary World Cup squad get together in Cardiff on Thursday so he could take his place between the sticks and that was a goal that would be good enough to grace the highest level.

There were only nine minutes on the clock. The visitors were stung having started with intent and now they didn’t so much retreat into their shell as they did man the barricades to ensure there was no onslaught.

This was no time to wilt, St Pat’s had to stay in the game and there were reminders for Rovers of the need to maintain their own concentration when their own No.1, Ed McGinty, dropped a couple of crosses into the box by trying to battle his way through a sea of bodies.

He was on the bench for the Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Qatar on Thurday and will fly out to Canada with international squad on Saturday morning so perhaps he can be forgiven for the surge in adrenaline.

Jack Byrne and Matt Healy were both shown yellow cards in a two-minute period after the half-hour mark when cynical fouls were required to stop counter attacks.

The Hoops weren’t quite exposed in those moments but a reminder of the threat posed was clear. The Saints just weren’t offering enough, and by half-time it felt like they were timid rather than lethargic in their play.

Romal Palmer and James Brown injected some pace early in the second half by linking up with precision down the right, allowing the latter to get a shot away that at least hinted at signs of life.

Kenny sought another surge by bringing on striker Aidan Keena to partner Ryan Edmondson and withdrawing midfielder Barry Baggley in the 63rd minute.

The need to try and get control was gone. The emphasis was not so much on chaos but somehow attempting to wear down the resolve of a Rovers’ defence that had waved Pico Lopes off to the World Cup.

Bradley, too, realised the need for a change. Rovers were in a dangerous no-man’s land. Not quite struggling for air yet desperate for a breather. The introduction of 18-year-old winger Max Kovalevskis was Bradley’s acceptance that relief was required.

Sean Hoare’s disallowed goal for offside from Brown’s free kick on 78 minutes was further cause for concern but slowly that faded as another teenager, Michael Noonan, offered a helpful focal point off the bench in attack.

There was almost a final moment of calamity when Lee Grace’s clearance struck Matt Healy in the face and dropped inches wide.

What is it they say, champions always seem to get the luck?

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Mulraney (Kovalevskis, 67), Sobowale, Grace (captain), Stevens, C O’Sullivan; Healy, Watts (Malley, 74), Byrne (J O’Sullivan, 74); Burke (M Noonan, 74), McGovern (Greene, 64).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Brown (Nzingo 84), Redmond (captain), Hoare, Turner (Breslin, 77), Elbouzedi; Leavy, Lennon, Palmer (Nugent, 77), Baggley (Keena, 63); Edmondson (Mata, 77).

Referee: Hennessy.