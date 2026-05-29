Bohemians move back into second with comfortable win at Sligo

Sligo Rovers 1

Bohemians 3

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

BOHEMIANS GO INTO the League of Ireland mid-season break back in second place following a comfortable win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday.

Alan Reynolds’ side were well in control of proceedings as they bounced back from Monday’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers with goals from Douglas James-Taylor, Colm Whelan and Connor Parsons.

Bohs controlled the early exchanges in this game, and went ahead after 27 minutes through James-Taylor, but it could have been more at half-time.

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The visitors were creating plenty of chances, and while Sam Sargeant didn’t have too many saves to make, his defence were kept busy.

John Russell’s men, with a depleted squad due to injuries, had a lot of defending to do in the first-half, as Bohs controlled possession.

Rovers struggled to really threaten Kacper Chorazka in the Bohs goals, although they did look brighter as the half wore on.

Dayle Rooney almost made it 2-0 with a drilled effort from close range, and the visitors were probably wondering how they weren’t further ahead at half-time.

The second-half opened up somewhat, as the Bit O’Red looked like more of a threat going forward after the restart.

But that did cost the home side, as Bohs added a second four minutes into the second-half.

The outstanding Harry Vaughan set up Whelan, as Sam Sargeant came off his line, and the former UCD man tucked his shot away into an empty net.

Rovers responded with a goal from Ryan O’Kane after Bohs struggled to deal with Will Fitzgerald’s cross into the box.

That goal did lift John Russell’s men, but any hopes of salvaging any thing from this game were ended on 83 minutes as Parsons added a third following lovely build-up from Ross Tierney and Devoy.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Gareth McElroy, Ollie Denham (Alex Nolan, 65), Shane Blaney, Carl McHugh, Sean McHale, Jeannot Esua, Daire Patton, Will Fitzgerald (Kyle McDonagh, 88), Ryan O’Kane, Cian Kavanagh (Mai Traore, 46).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka, Cian Byrne, Sam Todd, Patrick Hickey, Darragh Power (Adam McDonnell, 86), Sadou Diallo (Niall Morahan, 76), Dawson Devoy, Dayle Rooney (Jordan Flores, 46), Ross Tierney, Harry Vaughan (Connor Parsons, 68), Douglas James-Taylor (Colm Whelan, 46).