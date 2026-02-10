More Stories
Glenn Whelan appointed interim manager of Wigan Athletic

Former Ireland midfielder takes charge after club sack Ryan Lowe.
11.38am, 10 Feb 2026

THE 91 TIMES capped Irish international Glenn Whelan has been placed in charge of Wigan Athletic on a caretaker capacity, after the club parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe.

The 42-year-old has been working as Lowe’s assistant manager and has been handed the reigns after a run of disappointing results had the Latics in the dropzone of EFL League One, just one point better off than bottom club Port Vale.

Things came to a head with Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Peterborough. Prior to that, there had been defeats to Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers.

They face Reading at home tonight (Tuesday).

Whelan has held the caretaker manager role before with Wigan, after the sacking of Shaun Maloney in March 2025.

The club have stated that he will be assisted by Graham Barrow, and that they will seek to work quickly to appoint a new head coach.

