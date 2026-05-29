Irish fightback only delays New Zealand’s Belfast win

AT STORMONT CRICKET Ground, Ireland did their best to bat through day three and potentially bring this Belfast Test match to the final day. However, a dominant New Zealand bowling performance eventually wrapped up proceedings in the afternoon session.

Stephen Doheny and Tom Mayes looked to continue their fighting efforts in the morning session, but the visitors still managed to strike when Nathan Smith found the edge of Mayes’s bat for a simple catch behind.

Harry Tector, who was dismissed for zero in the first innings, battled through an especially tricky period against Blair Tickner with the Kiwi quick soon drawing an edge from a horrible, rising delivery for another catch behind. Tector could only watch from the ground as he fell backwards.

Another blow came when a nasty ball from Ben Sears struck Curtis Campher on the left

glove and immediately brought his innings to a close. Campher was sent for an X-ray on

what is a suspected break on his left hand.

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Ireland’s Mark Adair. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The home side continued to fight despite the further wickets of Doheny (57) and McBrine

(13) who had looked the most technically proficient Irish batter just the day previous.

Ireland vice-captain Lorcan Tucker then counterattacked with a fluent 50 to warm the

Stormont crowd but was eventually dismissed trying to pull a sharp, lifting delivery from

Smith only to sky a catch to Daryl Mitchell.

Having scored 40 in the first innings, Belfast boy Mark Adair now saw the opportunity to

entertain during his 44 not out but ran out of batting partners at the crease. Liam McCarthy first found himself stranded trying to get Adair back on strike and Reuben Wilson nicked behind after scoring his first test runs.

Speaking on the broadcast former Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien was pleased with some elements of the Irish performance: “I think the guys fought well and certainly the lower middle order – McBrine and Adair as they have done throughout their test careers.”

O’Brien also praised the debutants: “[I’m] really pleased with the young guys… they ran in all day on Day One – Liam McCarthy in particular. Tom Mayes was extremely consistent as well. They will be better for it. Three tough days of test cricket; you’ll certainly learn as cricketers.”

A general view of the action. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

New Zealand captain Tom Latham and his side now travel to England for a crucial series in the World Test Championship, having used this fixture to build up for the three tests.

In his post-match interview, the captain of the fifth ranked side in the world outlined the benefit of this test against Ireland: “For us to be put under pressure at times, for guys to get time in the middle – it’s really important. Hopefully it sets us up well for what we have got coming up””

New Zealand 490/8 declared (94 overs) T Blundell 186, R Ravindra 121, D Foxcroft 98; Mark Adair (3-66), H Tector (1-33), R Wilson (1-89).

Ireland 179 (45 overs) A McBrine 73*, M Adair 40; NG Smith (6-40), BV Sears (2-27).

Ireland 232/9 (63.2 overs) S Doheny 57, L Tucker 50; BM Tickner (5-76), NG Smith (2-53)

New Zealand won by an innings and 79 runs