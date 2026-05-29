Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘here to take away the trophy’ from Paris St Germain

MIKEL ARTETA INSISTED Arsenal are ready to topple Paris St Germain as the Kings of Europe – after a “hungry” Bukayo Saka challenged his team-mates to create history on the eve of Saturday’s Champions League final.

Fresh from ending two decades of Premier League pain after fending off Manchester City to win the title, Arsenal are now just one game away from landing their first trophy on Europe’s grandest stage in their 140-year history.

Standing in Arsenal’s way at the Puskas Arena in Budapest will be PSG – the defending champions following their 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan last year. Luis Enrique’s side have been installed as the bookmakers’ favourites.

But a confident Arteta said: “They are defending the trophy, they were the last ones to earn that right to lift the trophy and they are the champions, but we are here to take that away from them.”

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And Saka said: “We have enough fire going into the game tomorrow. We know we can write history as players for the first time and that gives us a lot of motivation.

I am hungry and excited to have the opportunity to win another trophy, and create history for the club that I love.”

In a significant boost to Arteta, defender Jurrien Timber, who has been sidelined for 76 days with a groin problem, will be fit to start at the Puskas Arena.

Timber will be tasked with taming the brilliant Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – who forms one third of PSG’s potent front three alongside Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

The French champions have scored a staggering 44 times in Europe this season, although Arsenal can boast the steeliest defence having conceded just six goals across their unbeaten 14 games to the final.

Arsenal are also riding high after securing their first league title since 2004. But Arteta knocked back suggestions the pressure is now off the Gunners on the eve of just the club’s second Champions League final, 20 years on from an agonising 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in Paris.

“No, the ambition is bigger,” he said. “We have one (trophy) and we want the second one. That is all we have been talking about.

The Premier League has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations, to aim for more, and I want the players to be so confident that we can go and do it.

“The players want more. Going through those moments brings you a different kind of desire, because you lift it, you know exactly how it feels, and you want to reproduce that feeling as many times as possible. And tomorrow we have the opportunity to do that, to own the moment.

“It is the second time in our history that we are here, and we can write a new chapter in the history of this football club.

“We have to play with clarity, with a lot of courage, and a relentless desire to win. And if we have all three of those aspects I am sure we are going to be close to winning. And tomorrow is the last game to go and win it and bring it home.”