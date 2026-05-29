Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The Dublin hurlers recorded a brilliant win over Kilkenny on Sunday. When had the Dubs last beaten the Cats in the championship? 2013 1997

2003 1987

The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland on Monday. Who are the defending NBA champions? Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Oklahoma City Thunder

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is set to leave which club this summer? Barcelona Lyon

Bayern Munich Arsenal

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe has signed for which of these clubs? Toulon Bath

The Stormers The Bulls

Who scored the winner for Crystal Palace against Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's Conference League final? Adam Wharton Jean-Philippe Mateta

Ismaïla Sarr Daniel Muñoz

Match the GAA manager to the quote: 'I'd really love to know these people behind these faceless accounts' Jim McGuinness Liam Cahill

Davy Fitzgerald Robbie Brennan

Who scored the only goal of the game in Ireland's 1-0 win against Qatar on Thursday? Jack Moylan Troy Parrott

Jake O’Brien Nathan Collins

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has announced his retirement due to a serious shoulder injury. Can you name the club he joined the Foxes from? Nice Anderlecht

Leeds United Manchester City

James Lowe will make his 100th appearance for Leinster on Saturday. Who is he currently level with at the top of the province's all-time try-scoring list? Brian O'Driscoll Dave Kearney

Denis Hickie Shane Horgan