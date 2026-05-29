More Stories
Ireland's Troy Parrott takes a selfie with a young supporter. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Test

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s find out how much you know from the last seven days.
5.01pm, 29 May 2026

The Dublin hurlers recorded a brilliant win over Kilkenny on Sunday. When had the Dubs last beaten the Cats in the championship?
2013
1997

2003
1987
The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland on Monday. Who are the defending NBA champions?
Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is set to leave which club this summer?
Barcelona
Lyon

Bayern Munich
Arsenal
South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe has signed for which of these clubs?
Toulon
Bath

The Stormers
The Bulls
Who scored the winner for Crystal Palace against Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's Conference League final?
Adam Wharton
Jean-Philippe Mateta

Ismaïla Sarr
Daniel Muñoz
Match the GAA manager to the quote: 'I'd really love to know these people behind these faceless accounts'
Jim McGuinness
Liam Cahill

Davy Fitzgerald
Robbie Brennan
Who scored the only goal of the game in Ireland's 1-0 win against Qatar on Thursday?
Jack Moylan
Troy Parrott

Jake O’Brien
Nathan Collins
Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has announced his retirement due to a serious shoulder injury. Can you name the club he joined the Foxes from?
Nice
Anderlecht

Leeds United
Manchester City
James Lowe will make his 100th appearance for Leinster on Saturday. Who is he currently level with at the top of the province's all-time try-scoring list?
Brian O'Driscoll
Dave Kearney

Denis Hickie
Shane Horgan
Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald will appear on the new season of Love Island. He's not the first Irish sportsperson to make the leap to TV. So, who of the below has NOT appeared on Dancing With The Stars?
Shane Byrne
Rhys McClenaghan

Michael Darragh MacAuley
Stephanie Roche
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie