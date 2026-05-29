Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The Dublin hurlers recorded a brilliant win over Kilkenny on Sunday. When had the Dubs last beaten the Cats in the championship?
2013
1997
2003
1987
The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland on Monday. Who are the defending NBA champions?
Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is set to leave which club this summer?
Barcelona
Lyon
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe has signed for which of these clubs?
Toulon
Bath
The Stormers
The Bulls
Who scored the winner for Crystal Palace against Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's Conference League final?
Adam Wharton
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Ismaïla Sarr
Daniel Muñoz
Match the GAA manager to the quote: 'I'd really love to know these people behind these faceless accounts'
Jim McGuinness
Liam Cahill
Davy Fitzgerald
Robbie Brennan
Who scored the only goal of the game in Ireland's 1-0 win against Qatar on Thursday?
Jack Moylan
Troy Parrott
Jake O’Brien
Nathan Collins
Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has announced his retirement due to a serious shoulder injury. Can you name the club he joined the Foxes from?
Nice
Anderlecht
Leeds United
Manchester City
James Lowe will make his 100th appearance for Leinster on Saturday. Who is he currently level with at the top of the province's all-time try-scoring list?
Brian O'Driscoll
Dave Kearney
Denis Hickie
Shane Horgan
Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald will appear on the new season of Love Island. He's not the first Irish sportsperson to make the leap to TV. So, who of the below has NOT appeared on Dancing With The Stars?
Shane Byrne
Rhys McClenaghan
Michael Darragh MacAuley
Stephanie Roche
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
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