STUART GREHAN AGAIN played a key role as Great Britain and Ireland won the Walker Cup for the first time in 11 years.
On a dramatic day of action in Lahinch, the US team lost their grip on a 9.5-6.5 lead across the evening singles sessions, with the GB&I team producing a stunning comeback to win 13.5 to 12.5, the victory sealed with a Josh Hill putt on the 18th hole.
Tullamore man Grehan, the sole Irish representative on the GB&I team, kick-started the comeback as he rallied from behind in his match to beat Preston Stout, the world amateur number one, 2&1.
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The victory marks the first time GB&I have won the Walker Cup since 2015, and just the 10th time GB&I have won a tournament which dates back to 1922.
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Grehan shines as Great Britain and Ireland land Walker Cup after stunning comeback
STUART GREHAN AGAIN played a key role as Great Britain and Ireland won the Walker Cup for the first time in 11 years.
On a dramatic day of action in Lahinch, the US team lost their grip on a 9.5-6.5 lead across the evening singles sessions, with the GB&I team producing a stunning comeback to win 13.5 to 12.5, the victory sealed with a Josh Hill putt on the 18th hole.
Tullamore man Grehan, the sole Irish representative on the GB&I team, kick-started the comeback as he rallied from behind in his match to beat Preston Stout, the world amateur number one, 2&1.
The victory marks the first time GB&I have won the Walker Cup since 2015, and just the 10th time GB&I have won a tournament which dates back to 1922.
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Golf Walker Cup