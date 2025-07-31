St Patrick's Athletic overcome scare in Estonia to keep European dream alive

Uefa Conference League second qualifying round, second leg

Nomme Kalju 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

St Patrick’s Athletic win 3-2 on aggregate

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S European dream had been on life support before it was resuscitated in dramatic fashion in the pouring rain of Estonia.

From the depths of despair came a thrilling joy courtesy of captain Joe Redmond’s equaliser in the 91st minute and Jake Mulraney’s winner early into extra time.

It was either a flukey overhit cross or sublime piece of initiative by spotting the goalkeeper off his line – either way it was the decisive moment that ensured Stephen Kenny’s men avoided a sobering defeat filled with regret.

Just like how Nomme Kalju seized the initiative – and the lead – with goals in the moments either side of half-time of normal time, the Saints left the Estonians heartbroken with their response late in the day.

As the rain lashed down throughout extra-time surface water began to appear to make it that bit harder to simply control possession and see out the tie.

Allied with tired limbs entering the 120th minute it was only when the referee’s whistle blew that Pat’s fans could turn attention to a third-round qualifier against the loser of Beskitas and Shakhtar Donetsk next week.

Advertisement

It currently looks like the Turkish giants, managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will be coming to Dublin as their tie is ongoing and they trail 6-2.

Maybe pushing for the third goal was the only way Kenny’s men could retain focus given the way in which they switched off to allow Kalje find a way back into contention.

The first half was following a similar pattern to the game in Dublin.

Pat’s had the ball, Kalju were happy to sit deep and close down when required, with Kenny’s side unable to penetrate.

As it wore on Pat’s took their foot off the gas and some of the earlier zip about their passing faded.

They didn’t need to go and chase another goal at that stage but with the hosts labouring and unable to seize the initiative the opportunity was there to punish them.

But Pat’s allowed Kalju grow in confidence and they were the ones to make things happen for themselves.

Firstly, they drew level two minutes before half-time with a simple move down the left that caught Pat’s out. Kristjan Kask beat Redmond for pace and with the centre back out of position the pull back for Ivans Patrikejevs bursting ahead of Barry Baggley into the box was perfect for him to strike first time and beat Joseph Anang low to his right.

Kenny didn’t hesitate to make a change at the break with Aidan Keena replacing Melia, but more lethargy in defence saw the Estonians go ahead in the tie four minutes into the second half.

This time it was a second ball that kept an attack alive after an overhit cross from the right. Ivanov picked it up and with Pat’s not set to defend the threat his inswinging cross was met with a powerful header by Mattias Mannilaan.

Chris Forrester was brought on for Baggley in response but by the 65th minute goalkeeper Maksim Pavlov only had to make a save from a fierce Keena effort from distance.

The striker then had to be replaced by Conor Carty with what looked like a thigh injury just moments later as the night got worse for St Pat’s.

They were staring defeat in the face until Redmond reacted quickest in the 91st minute to guide a brilliant side-foot shot into the roof of the net through a sea of bodies after Mulraney’s free-kick had been parried back towards the penalty spot.

Pat’s sensed blood in the rain water of Tallinn and three minutes into extra-time the home side’s resolve was finally broken when Mulraney was given time and space on the right. He was allowed cut in on his left and he flighted a ball over the head of goalkeeper Maksim Pavlov.

All of a sudden there was sweet relief, and a release of emotion for the Saints as they now become the underdogs in the third round.

Nomme Kalju: Maksim Pavlov; Daniil Tarassenkov, Uku Korre, Modou Tambedou (captain), Aleksandr Nikolajev; Oleksandr Musolitin (Mihhail Orlov 112), Ivans Patrikejevs, Nikita Ivanov (Pavel Marin 80), Kristjan Kask; Mattias Mannilaan, Guilhereme Smith.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joey Anang; Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Redmond (captain), Tom Grivosti, Jason McClelland (Anto Breslin 96); Jake Mulraney (Al-Amin Kazeem 105), Barry Baggley (Chris Forrester 51), Jamie Lennon, Kian Leavy (Brandon Kavanagh 72), Simon Power; Mason Melia (Aidan Keena HT) (Conor Carty 72).

Referee: Menelaos Antoniou (Cyprus).