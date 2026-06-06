Wins for Down, Sligo, Wicklow and Wexford in Tailteann Cup

Tailteann Cup results

Round 3:

Down 4-18 Longford 1-15

Wicklow 1-17 Tipperary 0-12

Leitrim 1-12 Wexford 0-20

London 0-16 Sligo 2-16

Preliminary quarter-final:

Fermanagh 3-27 New York 1-13

DOWN GOT THEIR Tailteann Cup campaign back on track as they rebounded from defeat in Offaly to post a four-goal victory away to Longford.

They began their march into the quarter-finals with an early Eamon Brown goal, although a Joseph Hagan two-pointer kept the Midlanders in touch.

Once Patrick Brooks hit the net, Down converted a cluster of points for a 2-8 to 0-7 interval lead.

Ryan Magill killed off any revival hopes on the resumption before Ruairí O’Hare turned from provider to finisher for their fourth major. After a Ronan Burns two-point free, they led 4-13 to 0-9.

Longford battled on with substitute Dessie Reynolds registering green and orange flags to leave it 4-18 to 1-15 at the full-time whistle.

Advertisement

Over in Aughrim, an eight-point second-half streak proved the difference as Wicklow beat Tipperary by that very margin; 1-17 to 0-12.

Last year’s semi-finalists weathered the gale with an early Kevin Quinn goal for a four-point head start.

Tipp had just two scorers from play, and three overall, as Malachy Stone was stuck tight to Seán O’Connor throughout. Paddy Creedon was their standout performer with 0-5 from play on his first championship start.

Wicklow trailed by 1-3 to 0-7 at half-time and slipped three behind before racking up 14 of the last 17 points. Full-forward Quinn tacked on a pair of two-pointers to complete a 1-6 tally and Liam O’Neill landed a third in the final play.

Up in Carrick-on-Shannon, Wexford did all their business in the first half by stretching 0-14 to no score clear of Leitrim. Eoghan Nolan and Darragh Brooks launched over two boomers alongside 10 unanswered white flags.

Páraic Hughes made it 0-15 on the restart before Oisín McLoughlin kicked three quick-fire two-pointers to bring Leitrim inside double-digits.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men as Conor Quinn and Liam Coleman were sent off.

Leitrim half-time substitute Jack Kelly ended with 1-3, including a late goal from a close-range free to trim the final margin to five; 0-20 to 1-12.

In Ruislip, London failed to make sufficient use of the breeze as they fell to a 2-16 to 0-16 elimination against Sligo.

The visitors held a 0-7 to 0-6 half-time lead and kicked on with the elements. After Joe McGill brought the hosts level, Gavin Gorman flicked the ball over the keeper for a 42nd-minute goal.

Lee Deignan, who finished with 0-5 from play, and Alan McLoughlin added two-pointers either side of the second major from Canice Mulligan.

Shay Rafter ended with six white flags, all from play, as London rallied down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh breezed past New York in the sole preliminary quarter-final by 3-17 to 1-13 at Brewster Park.

Fermanagh's Darragh McGurn signs autographs. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Mattie McDermott’s goal sparked an early 1-5 streak, with Conor O’Hanlon also slotting from outside the arc.

Killian Butler soon pulled 1-1 back for the visitors, but they still trailed 1-13 to 1-6 at midway.

Once Cian O’Dea was sent off, Fermanagh inflated their lead. Substitute Aogán Kelm and Darragh McGurn struck late goals for a 20-point triumph.

With three consecutive wins, Fermanagh will get a home quarter-final alongside Antrim, Laois, and Offaly in Monday’s draw.