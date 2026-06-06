Croke Park to host Friday-night URC final if Leinster meet Bulls

THE URC GRAND Final will return to Croke Park if Leinster earn home advantage for this month’s showpiece.

With the Aviva Stadium unavailable due to a Metallica gig and GAA HQ reserved for matches on Saturday and Sunday, the final will switch to Friday night, 19 June (7.30pm kick-off), in the event of Leinster facing Vodacom Bulls.

A URC press update noted: “This is due to venue availability and Croke Park is the only suitable stadium available in the Dublin and Leinster area that weekend.”

That’s the only eventuality which would see the game hosted in Dublin, as top seeds Glasgow Warriors will have home advantage should they see off the Bulls in their semi-final.

In the event of a Glasgow-Leinster final, the game will take place on Saturday, 20 June, at 4pm at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh. The same fixture details would apply for a Glasgow-DHL Stormers final.

If the two South African teams advance to the final, Stormers will have home advantage at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, 20 June, at 4pm (Irish time).

Croke Park hosted last year’s URC Grand Final with 46,127 fans turning out to witness Leinster defeat the Bulls by 32-7.

URC Grand Final permutations

If Glasgow Warriors win this weekend:

Match: Glasgow Warriors vs Leinster/DHL Stormers

Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

Date: Saturday, 20 June

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Kick-off time: 4pm

If Glasgow Warriors lose and Leinster win:

Match: Leinster vs Vodacom Bulls

Venue: Croke Park (Dublin)

Date: Friday, 19 June

Kick-off time: 7.30pm

If Glasgow Warriors lose and DHL Stormers win:

Match: DHL Stormers vs Vodacom Bulls

Venue: DHL Stadium (Cape Town)

Date: Saturday, 20 June

Kick-off time: 4pm