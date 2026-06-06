Bordeaux-Begles miss out on Top 14 play-off spot, La Rochelle squeeze in

CLERMONT’S FORMER NEW Zealand out-half Harry Plummer kicked a late drop goal to deny Bordeaux-Begles a place in the French Top 14 play-offs, but Clermont, who won 34-31, also just missed qualifying.

Plummer, 27, slotted the three points in the 77th minute, two weeks after the hosts won a second consecutive Champions Cup by hammering Leinster.

“It’s very difficult to not see the club in the knock-out matches, because we want to be a club that grows, especially when you see the images of the players with the Champions Cup trophy,” Bordeaux-Begles captain Maxime Lucu captain told Canal+.

“The league is hard, we lost a lot of points at the start of the season, later on and in the winter, which meant we had our backs to the wall,” the scrum-half added after his club failed to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2019.

"An astonishing back-and-forth night that is greeted by silence!" 🎙️



Bordeaux Bègles fail to make the TOP 14 play-offs for the first time in six years 😬 pic.twitter.com/nTkDbQYbZF — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) June 6, 2026

Despite the victory, Clermont missed out on the play-offs after Racing 92 beat first-place Toulouse 31-20 to finish in fifth and La Rochelle edged Stade Francais 27-22 to end the season in sixth – Ronan O’Gara’s side completing a remarkable late-season run.

In the play-offs, Pau will host Racing on Saturday 13 June before Stade Francais meet La Rochelle again 24 hours later in Paris.

Montpellier joined Toulouse in the automatic semi-final spots, after winning 28-25 at Lyon.

Last week, Bordeaux-Begles head coach Yannick Bru said his team had been “stupid” at the start of the season, when they lost five of their opening 11 games.

Après une bataille sans fin, le classement de la saison régulière du #TOP14 est connu ! 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/M7uICFMZJd — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) June 6, 2026

Bru picked a strong side having rested the likes of winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey in last Sunday’s loss at Toulon, eight days on from the Champions Cup title win.

By the interval, Bordeaux-Begles looked on course for a top six spot, leading 24-14 thanks to tries from scrum-half Maxime Lucu, No 8 Temo Matiu and flanker Pierre Bochaton.

Clermont cut the advantage to six points with half an hour to play.

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Un mois de juin de toute beauté en #TOP14 🌟 pic.twitter.com/8t6aN115UF — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) June 6, 2026

Centre David Darricarrere crossed followed by Plummer’s conversion, the ex-Blues playmaker is the league’s top points scorer ahead of the playoffs.

Plummer kicked a penalty before full-back Kylan Hamdaoui scored to take the score to 31-24 with 15 minutes to go, which put Les Jaunards in the top six instead of the hosts.

Lucu added his second with Hugo Reus’ conversion bringing the sides level but Bordeaux-Begles were still out of the top six because La Rochelle had taken the lead over Stade Francais at almost the same time.

With three minutes to play Plummer, stunned the 32,000-capacity crowd as he smoothly slotted a drop goal but events at Racing, who took the lead after 66 minutes, and La Rochelle, denied his side a place in the knock-outs.

Perpignan, who were hammered 52-7 at Bayonne will face Provence in the relegation play-off next Sunday as they aim to avoid the drop.

In the Pro D2, scrum-half Michael Ruru provided two assists to guide Vannes back to the Top 14 thanks to an 18-14 victory over Provence in French rugby’s second-tier final on Saturday.

The 35-year-old New Zealander Ruru made his contributions on both sides of the interval as the Brittany side returned to the first division after just one season in Pro D2.

Provence, coached by ex-France winger Philippe Saint-Andre, will have another shot at promotion when they face the Top 14′s Perpignan in a play-off next Sunday.

The Bretons, who hammered Oyonnax and Ruru’s younger brother Jonathan, 48-7 in last week’s semi-final after finishing 21 points clear atop the table, led 10-7 at the break.

Ruru made his first assist of the game for France under-20s centre Robin Taccola after just five minutes before a conversion and a penalty from Maxime Lafage.

The southerners’ response came from winger Paul Cellio after 26 minutes.

Vannes then claimed promotion with a quarter of an hour to play as English winger Ben Stevenson crossed, from another Ruru pass after Lafage had slotted a penalty.

Replacement scrum-half Joris Cazenave converted his own try to claim Saint-Andre’s side a late consolation.

– © AFP 2026