Waterford stun Bohs to end 22-year wait to reach FAI Cup final

FAI Cup semi-final:

Bohemians 0

Waterford 2

WATERFORD WILL COMPETE in the FAI Cup final for the first time since 2004, after a sensational 2-0 smash-and-grab win over Bohemians this evening.

It continues a remarkable turnaround since May, when Graham Coughlan took over as manager with the side winless and languishing nine points adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division table.

Bohemians will rue the dominant first half in particular, when they missed a series of chances as a mixture of good fortune and last-ditch defending kept their opponents in the game.

Noah Mawene and Tommy Lonergan were the goalscoring heroes, as a ruthless counter-attacking display in the second half left the Dublin side reeling.

It has been an intense end to the season for Bohs, who are also in contention to lift a first Premier Division title since 2009, trailing leaders Shamrock Rovers by three points with four games remaining.

Before tonight, the Gypsies were on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, winning six of those fixtures (and seven if you count the FAI Cup quarter-final defeat of St Patrick’s Athletic on penalties).

The visitors will also have approached this encounter in a confident mood.

They may be eighth in the Premier Division table and fighting relegation; however, Graham Coughlan’s men have been playing well, with a 13-match unbeaten run preceding their most recent league fixture: a 3-2 defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Bohs made two changes from last week’s 2-1 victory over Dundalk.

Zane Myers and Douglas James Taylor started while Harry Vaughan and Colm Whelan dropped to the bench.

Waterford also made two alterations - Jorgen Voilas and Evan McLaughlin made way for Jordan Houston and Luke Heeney.

A view of a rainbow above Dalymount Park ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Bohs were more threatening in a one-sided opening 45. Jordan Flores tested Stephen McMullan with an audacious long-distance effort. Connor Parsons was played through on goal before being crowded out by a couple of defenders, and Douglas James-Taylor also went close with a low strike.

The bombardment continued as the half wore on. McMullan had to be alert again to parry a powerful effort from Dawson Devoy, while James-Taylor failed to convert the rebound, under pressure from Hayden Cann.

🔴 0-0 ⚪ Helter-skelter stuff as Bohs knock on the door but just cannot find the goal to put them in front #rtesport 📺 Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player https://t.co/QWBXEhfJ6L — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 9, 2026

The visitors calmed the storm briefly, but Bohs’ best chance up to that point arrived shortly after the half-hour mark.

Darragh Power’s superb through pass split open the Waterford defence before Parsons’ low cross found James-Taylor, whose close-range finish was too central. McMullan still produced an excellent point-blank save to keep it out.

🔴 0-0 ⚪ James Taylor comes closest to opening up the scoring but Stephen McMullan makes a fantastic point-blank save #rtesport 📺 Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player https://t.co/8SOeD7H4Gw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 9, 2026

The overworked goalkeeper then had a nervy moment. After Senan Mullen’s pinpoint cross, McMullan dropped Ross Tierney’s goal-bound header before gathering the ball at the second attempt.

Lonergan also cleared a Patrick Hickey header off the line before the half-time whistle sounded, much to Waterford’s relief.

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Bohs’ Dawson Devoy shoots on goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

It initially looked like one-way traffic after the break, as a curling Parsons effort from the edge of the area went inches wide.

But out of nothing, Waterford took the lead amid a rare attack.

A long throw was half-cleared and fell to Mawene, whose blistering first-time effort could not be kept out despite Walters getting a hand to it.

Remarkably, the visitors had scored with their first shot of the match.

🔴 0-1 ⚪ Noah Mawene has got the breakthrough, and Waterford lead! A superb strike from outside the box #rtesport 📺 Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player https://t.co/53YXzeK1To — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 9, 2026

After this sucker punch, Bohs rallied, and some more desperate, last-ditch defending stopped Parsons when through on goal.

The Munster side almost doubled their advantage thereafter. Padraig Amond was sent through on goal, and Paul Walters did well to deny the striker and parry his low finish.

Yet Bohs did not heed the warning, and Waterford scored a second minutes later with a devastating counter-attack.

Lonergan – fresh from his starring role for Ireland U21s – struck clinically into the net first-time from close range after being cleverly set up by Amond.

38-year-old Amond did brilliantly in the build-up, expertly controlling a long ball and evading Hickey.

🔴 0-2 ⚪ Waterford have doubled their lead and who else would it be, but Tommy Lonergan? The Ireland U21s superstar with a brilliant finish and they are 30 minutes away from a cup final place #rtesport 📺 Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player https://t.co/UdHQ1obHYw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 9, 2026

Bohs manfully persevered and threw everything at Waterford.

But Conan Noonan could have ensured the victory from Jorgen Voilas’ through pass. The former Shamrock Rovers player rounded the goalkeeper before hitting the post from a tight angle.

Waterford were not to be denied, however, and will now prepare for a showdown in the Aviva Stadium against either Derry City or Galway United, who play on Saturday.

The Blues will be bidding to win the FAI Cup for the third time in their history, having previously done so in 1937 and 1980.

Bohemians: 25. Paul Walters 16. Darragh Power 12. Patrick Hickey 24. Cian Byrne (Vaughan 72) 15. Senan Mullen (Whelan 62) 6. Jordan Flores 7. Connor Parsons 26. Ross Tierney 10. Dawson Devoy 23. Zane Myers (Rooney 47) 18. Douglas James Taylor (Madden 72)

Subs: 1. Kacper Chorazka 4. Niall Morahan 5. Sadou Diallo 8. Harry Vaughan 9. Colm Whelan 11. Dayle Rooney 17. Adam McDonnell 22. Sam Todd 41. Paddy Madden.

Waterford: 1. Stephen McMullan 2. Jordan Houston 16. Hayden Cann 5. John Mahon 13. Kevin Long 3. Bernardo Peixoto Couto 15. Luke Heeney (Voilas 81) 7. Noah Mawene 10. Conan Noonan (Faria 88) 9. Padraig Amond 18. Tommy Lonergan (McMenamy 81)

Subs: 21. Arlo Doherty 6. Joe David Ashton 11. Trae Bailey Coyle 12. Blair McKenzie 17. Jordan Mackenzie Faria 20. Jorgen Voilas 27. Dean McMenamy 32. Goforth Amedu 56. Aaron Brennan

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)